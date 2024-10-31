Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks
Former Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks has yet to make his NFL debut.
Brooks was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft but has been dealing with a torn ACL since November of last year. The running back finally began his 21-day practice window two weeks ago and looks like a debut against the New Orleans Saints this weekend is possible.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales shared the latest status of his rookie with the media.
“We gotta look at him the full week," Canales said. "Again — Jonathon first. Thinking about him, making sure that he’s confident and ready to go. So, we’re gonna stack up a few more days here before we make that decision.”
The Panthers are in need of a lifeline, and fans hope Brooks can be that. The team is 1-7 in the season. Canales had earlier acknowledged the possibility of Brooks sitting out for the entire season, but this weekend could prove him wrong.
As a sophomore for Texas in 2023, Brooks tallied 187 attempts for 1139 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns in addition to 25 receptions for 286 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Brooks was one of the 11 Longhorns drafted into the NFL this year and was the third-highest pick for the program behind first-round pick Xavier Worthy for the Chiefs and second-round pick, seven picks higher, T'Vondre Sweat for the Titans. Brooks joined former teammate Ja'Tavion Sanders in Charlotte.
If Brooks doesn't play this weekend, it is more than likely that he will be out for the remainder of the year.
The Panthers will face the Saints at home at noon on Sunday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here.Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Have A Lot to 'Clean Up' During Bye Week
MORE: Texas Longhorns Drop in AP Top 25 Poll After Win vs. Vanderbilt
MORE: Texas Longhorns Nearly Plagued by Failure to Convert Turnovers into Touchdowns
MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week