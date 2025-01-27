Former Texas Longhorns DC Named 'Strong Candidate' for Notre Dame Job
While there are benefits to success, it also comes with consequences. Notre Dame is experiencing those now following their national championship runner-up season, as they lost their defensive coordinator Al Golden to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Now, as they search for his replacement, a familiar name to Texas Longhorns fans has emerged as a potential candidate to take over for Golden. According to a report from The Athletic's Pete Sampson, former Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash is a "strong candidate" for the Irish's vacancy.
"Multiple sources tell The Athletic that former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash has emerged as a strong candidate to be Notre Dame’s next defensive coordinator," Sampson writes. "Ash is also a former defensive coordinator at Ohio State."
Ash, the 51-year-old who most recently spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders as their defensive backs coach could find himself back in the college ranks. That is after four years of coaching in the NFL.
Before his move to the NFL, where he joined then-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer's staff in 2021, Ash spent two seasons in Austin under head coach Tom Herman. He was first a defensive analyst in 2019 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Herman's final year.
He and Herman had already worked together before, as both served on Ohio State's national championship-winning 2015 coaching staff. Herman was the offensive coordinator and Ash was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
After two seasons in Columbus, both would go their separate ways. For Herman, that was the head coaching job at Houston while Ash got his chance at being the guy at Rutgers. It was Herman's stint at Houston that proved to be the most successful. Ash lasted three full seasons at Rutgers before being fired midway through his fourth year in 2019 after posting a 1-3 record. He finished his time in New Jersey with an 8-32 record.
The two-year stint at Texas was the last time Ash has coached at college ranks. However, despite that he could now find his way back via Notre Dame and their defensive coordinator vacancy.
