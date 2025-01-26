Former Texas Longhorns CB Fined by NFL
To say former Texas Longhorns cornerback Kris Boyd had a rough time last weekend would be an understatement.
On Jan. 18, Boyd and the Houston Texans faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, and right away, things fell off the rails.
After Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio took the opening kickoff back, Boyd, who forced a fumble that Kansas City recovered on the play, threw his helmet on the turf in frustration. Just seconds later, he shoved special teams coordinator Frank Ross in an interaction that went viral, though Boyd clarified afterwards that the shove was due to excitement.
However, that sequence has cost Boyd a pretty penny. The NFL hit the Texans corner with a fine of $8,056 for unsportsmanlike conduct (removal of the helmet) on Saturday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Boyd, 28, is now in his sixth NFL season, though he's mostly a special teams player at this point. He logged just 48 defensive snaps in 17 games this season, but was a staple on kickoff and punt coverage.
At Texas, however, Boyd was a defensive standout. The Gilmer, Texas native broke up 31 passes over his final two collegiate seasons, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in his final season in 2018.
Two Chiefs players received fines as well. Safety Justin Reid was fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture), while safety Bryan Cook was fined $8,443 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle.
Kansas City won the game 23-14 (with some controversy along the way) to advance to the AFC Championship Game, where it will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.
