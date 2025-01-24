Texas Longhorns Pursuing Ohio State Buckeyes Star WR?
One of the Texas Longhorns' top priorities this offseason will be reloading their wide receiver room, as Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden have all announced their departure.
With Arch Manning set to take over as the Longhorns' starting quarterback, surrounding him with quality weapons will be paramount. They already have some good wideouts with Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore Jr., but as they look to add to their receiver room, they're reportedly shooting for the stars.
According to Jeremy Birmingham of "THE Podcast," the Longhorns are one of several teams pursuing Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Carnell Tate. They aren't the only team after him, though, as the Oregon Ducks have reportedly prepared a massive NIL offer for him to be their top wideout in 2025.
"Oregon, Texas, and others are going hard after Carnell Tate," Birmingham said. "This tampering, especially from Oregon, has been going on a while."
A 6-3, 191-pound sophomore, Tate was the No. 3 receiver for the Buckeyes behind Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka. Despite that, he still had a strong season with 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns.
One of Tate best performances of the season came against Texas in the Cotton Bowl, when he had seven receptions for 87 yards as the Longhorns focused heavily on Smith. He could've had even more yards had he not dropped an easy touchdown.
With Egbuka off to the NFL next season, Tate would be the presumptive No. 2 receiver behind Smith should he stay with Ohio State. However, he could see a comparable role at Texas if he goes there, and the Longhorns have a better seemingly better quarterback situation with Manning locked in as the starter. Oregon doesn't have a star quarterback, but does have the edge of money on its side.
Tate and many of his teammates are likely still riding the wave after winning the national championship on Monday, so it could take some time for him to make a decision. That said, he's a name Longhorns fans should keep an eye on throughout the offseason.
