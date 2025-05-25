Former Texas Longhorns RB Predicts NFL Rookie Award Winners
After three seasons as a Texas Longhorn, Jaydon Blue was drafted into the NFL by the Dallas Cowboys at the 149th overall pick.
While a fifth-round pick, Blue enters a situation in his rookie season with a lot of opportunity and potential.
The Cowboys do not have a certified starting running back, and being the dual-threat backfield option he is, Blue could very well carve out a role for himself in year one.
At last week's Rookie Premiere, Blue made his rookie of the year predictions to B/R Gridiron, reported by Dallas Cowboys writer Tommy Yarrish on X:
Take a look:
Blue demonstrated self-confidence by naming himself his predicted Offensive Rookie of the Year winner. To put himself in contention with first-round names such as Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, Blue would likely need to beat out or create a distinct role alongside Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and fellow rookie Phil Mafah in Dallas.
All four are newcomers to the Cowboys, as Williams spent his previous years with the Denver Broncos and Sanders with the Philadelphia Eagles and Panthers. Rico Dowdle, the Cowboys' 1,000-yard rusher from a year ago, left Dallas for Carolina, opening a gap that this group will fill in head coach Brian Schottenheimer's new offense.
On the other side of the ball, Blue thinks his Texas teammate and new Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron will win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Barron was drafted 20th overall by the Broncos and is pairing up with last season's Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II in the Denver secondary. Barron, as Blue notes, is a very talented defensive back who won the 2024 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award at Texas.
While New York Giants edge Abdul Carter, Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham and Hunter are some of the early frontrunners, it may turn out to be a wider race with Barron in the mix.
Players from the same college have only won the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards three times: 1982 (USC), 1992 (Tennessee) and 1997 (Florida State). Blue's prediction would add Texas to that very exclusive list, though there is a lot of work to do for Texas alums before it can be considered a possibility.
In its school-record 12 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, Texas can be expected to have some of the top rookie contributors at the professional level in 2025-26. Alongside Blue and Barron, former Longhorns in promising positions this year include Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden, Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba, New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and Titans tight end Gunnar Helm.