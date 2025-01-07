Former Texas Longhorns WR Enters Transfer Portal After Peach Bowl
Former Texas Longhorns receiver Troy Omeire is hitting the transfer portal once again after being a part of a memorable 2024 season with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Omeire is entering the portal as a grad transfer. He spent the past two seasons at ASU after spending three years at Texas. His career as a Longhorn was significantly limited due to injury issues.
Omeire ended his Arizona State career with a 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. He was one of many former Longhorns that played for the Sun Devils this season.
Omeire finished the game with two catches for 40 yards. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct early in the third quarter after making a 17-yard catch. His performance against Texas was far and away his best of the season, as he finished the year with just five catches for 53 yards. However, he had 20 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns last season. The best game of his career came in a 49-13 loss to the Oregon Ducks last when he tallied five grabs for 57 yards.
As a Longhorn, Omeire missed all of 2020 and 2021 after suffering season-ending injuries. He played in four games for Texas in 2022, registering one catch for nine yards in the season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Originally a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Fort Bend Austin in Sugar Land (Houston), TX, Omeire received offers from programs like Oregon, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Colorado, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame and many more before choosing Texas.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Preparing for NFL Draft Exodus with Transfer Portal Additions at Key Position
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: How Much to Buy Cotton Bowl Ticket?
MORE: Ohio State Preparing for Potentially 'Very, Very Explosive' Texas Run Game
MORE: Former 5-Star DL Commits to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas Longhorns Cotton Bowl Practice: Takeaways, Videos, Notes