Green Bay Packers Sign WR Matthew Golden to Rookie Contract
AUSTIN -- The Green Bay Packers are putting pen to paper with first-round wide receiver Matthew Golden.
The Packers officially signed the former Texas Longhorns star to his rookie contract Monday. The four-year, fully-guaranteed contract is worth $17.57 million with an approximate signing bonus of $9.42 million.
Golden is now Green Bay's current highest-paid pass catcher by average annual value with $4.39 million.
Golden was the No. 23 overall selection by Green Bay in last month's draft. It marked the first time the Packers had selected a receiver in the first round since 2002 (Javon Walker).
Golden will wear the No. 22 for his rookie season. He told reporters that his grandmother is the inspiration behind the decision.
"My grandma, her favorite number was two growing up, and she told me she wanted me to represent that number," Golden said in a press conference. "I knew the last receiver that was drafted [by the Packers in the first round] was 2002, so I feel like it kinda just made sense to me. ... Definitely my best friend, she helped me get to this point. I feel like me being here I can give her all the thanks for helping me get here. The rest is on me to come out here and have fun and compete."
Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns during his only year with Texas this past season. He'll look to contend for Green Bay's WR1 role next season as a rookie.
Prior to the start of the draft, Golden spoke with the Texas social media team, saying that any recruits who want to make their NFL dreams come true need to go to Austin.
"To me, if I was in college right now, to any college player I'd tell you to go to Texas, man," Golden said. "They develop some real dawgs and they'll get you to the next level."
Golden and the Packers will begin the preseason on Aug. 9 against the New York Jets. Green Bay's regular-season opener is against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.