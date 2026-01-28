Texas Longhorns Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Pass-Catchers

The makeover of the Texas Longhorns' pass-catching group began before the transfer window opened. The exit of DeAndre Moore to the portal ahead of the Citrus Cheez-It Bowl began the changes, with Parker Livingstone's eventual flip to the Oklahoma Sooners, Jamie Ffrench's commitment to the Michigan Wolverines and Jack Endries' NFL Draft declaration following, among other moves.

Now, the Longhorns have a new-look corps to surround quarterback Arch Manning in his second year as the starter in Austin. Just two of Manning's top seven most productive targets from 2025 have returned, but arriving is a high-impact transfer and the hopeful development of retained younger playmakers.

Here is the expected depth chart for Texas' pass-catching corps after college football's transfer portal window:

WR X

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) makes a catch over Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) for touchdown during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Cam Coleman — entering junior season

The Longhorns secured On3's No. 1 player in the portal in Coleman, who transferred to Texas after two years with the Auburn Tigers. Coleman immediately becomes the go-to target for Manning, offering a one-on-one matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries with his size and skillset.

He scored 13 touchdowns over 23 games with the Tigers and can prove to be a reliable target down the field and in the redzone for Manning.

Kaliq Lockett — entering redshirt freshman season

Lockett returns to Texas after redshirting his true freshman season, in which he closed strong. Despite catching passes in only two regular-season games, three receptions total against San Jose State and Sam Houston, Lockett made his mark on the season with a 30-yard touchdown in the Cheez-It Bowl to restore the lead over Michigan.

The Sachse, Texas, native will now have the opportunity to play a larger role on the outside for head coach Steve Sarkisian after proving his value on New Year's Eve.

WR Z

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (1) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ryan Wingo — entering junior season

Last season, Wingo took on the top spot in Texas' wide receiver depth chart after the departures of Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond to the NFL. He capitalized on the role, leading the Longhorns in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Wingo, however, struggled with some inconsistency, primarily due to drops. The addition of Coleman should help Wingo's development, taking some pressure and attention off of him and allowing Wingo to operate in more open space.

Michael Terry III — entering redshirt freshman season

Terry, who moved to running back due to limited depth after the exit of Jerrick Gibson from the program, is a wild card in the Texas offense. He has the size, at 6-3, to become a real pass-catching weapon and the versatility to find himself in various places across the line of scrimmage.

There's no doubt Sarkisian will use Terry's versatility to his advantage in different sets next season.

Jermaine Bishop — entering true freshman season

Similar to Terry, Bishop comes to the Forty Acres as a multi-faceted talent. He showcased his ability to make a difference all over the field throughout his senior season at Willis High School, including in a 38-32 win over Forney on Nov. 29, when he had 15 receptions for 329 yards, three receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and 40 passing yards.

The expectations for Bishop's playing time in his true freshman season will be something to monitor over the offseason; either way, his capabilities should be relevant in Austin for years to come.

Slot WR

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Emmett Mosley V — entering junior season

With the changes to Texas' pass-catching corps, most notably the subtraction of Moore, Mosley — who transferred from Stanford last offseason — is moving to the slot after being listed in the "Z" position in 2025.

Mosley missed time due to injury early on in the campaign, but quickly became a reliable target for Manning, which was clear down the stretch. He recorded over 50 receiving yards in five of the last six games, a trend that started in the thriller at Mississippi State, when he caught touchdowns in the fourth quarter and overtime to be a massive part of the Longhorns' comeback.

Daylan McCutcheon — entering sophomore season

McCutcheon featured in 10 games during his freshman season, catching a pass in six of them, including the opener against Ohio State. Evidently, he had the trust of Sarkisian and company from the start and now can be expected to see a rise in his production as a sophomore.

The Lucas, Texas, native may possess the most speed out of any player in the Longhorns' wide receiver room, and should have the chance to show it from the slot in 2026.

Tight Ends

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Townsend — entering sophomore season

After the departure of Endries, the Longhorns seem destined to adopt a tight-end-by-committee approach next season. Still, Townsend could definitely find himself as the headliner of the room.

A top 2025 recruit out of Houston, Townsend appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman, but did not have much of a pass-catching impact. That could very well change for him as a sophomore.

Michael Masunas — entering redshirt senior season

Masunas was the Longhorns' sole tight end add in the portal, now preparing to spend the final year of his collegiate eligibility with Texas. After suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2024 season, Masunas totaled 232 receiving yards and three touchdowns across his redshirt junior season.

He will bring extra experience and help in both the pass-catching and blocking departments to Texas' tight end unit.

Emaree Winston — entering sophomore season

Winston got on the statsheet in non-conference play by recording a reception for 33 yards against San Jose State and one for 14 yards against Sam Houston. Appearing in six regular-season games, he is in a situation to build upon his freshman year through the anticipated committee approach.

Spencer Shannon — entering redshirt junior season

At 6-7, Shannon has proven to be a useful blocker for the Longhorns, despite owning a limited role as a pass-catcher. He returns to Sarkisian's program for his fourth season, having played in 25 games over the past two seasons and earning a few starts in place of Endries.