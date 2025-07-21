How Bijan Robinson Helped Recruit Texas Longhorns Five-Star RB Commit
With the addition of five-star running back Derrek Cooper to their 2026 class, the Texas Longhorns have risen to No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, continuing their trend up the board.
On Sunday, Cooper, who recieved 32 offers over the span of his recruitment, picked the Longhorns over his four other finalists: Florida State, Miami, Georgia and Ohio State.
But prior to Cooper's decision, Texas reportedly had some help from a former Longhorns running back.
Bijan Robinson's Role in Cooper Recruitment
According to OnTexasFootball's Gerry Hamilton, former Texas star and current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson played a part in recruiting Cooper, reportedly telling him that the Forty Acres would be a fit for him.
"He spoke with Bijan Robinson leading up to this decision and I think Bijan did a good job telling him why Texas was a great decision for him," Hamilton said, per On Texas Football's X account.
Cooper's talent has even been compared to Robinson's, something that should excite Texas fans that watched him gash defenses with highlight after highlight during his three seasons in Austin.
"[The Texas staff have] talked about his skill set and compared his build to Bijan Robinson," Cooper's father Corey told ESPN. "They don't have a running back like Derrek right now. They feel like they can do a lot with him."
Cooper's live announcement
During his commitment announcement live on CBS Sports, Cooper gave the reasoning for why he will be calling the Forty Acres home instead of any other college campus.
"They're known as 'RBU'," Cooper said. "They've put a lot of backs in the league -- five running backs in three years, that's crazy. Coach Scott, he's a great dude, great coach. I would like to learn from him. Being a running back under his presence, I feel like I'm gonna get to the next level, being coached by him and coach Sark. [Sarkisian] is the offensive coordinator guy, so that's a part of it too."
Texas was Cooper's sole finalist that he did not take an official visit to, but his unofficial on April 26 seemed to show him enough. With the Texas beanie on his head, Cooper stated that the one visit to Austin, Texas "stood out a lot," that he "always had it in [his] gut" to be a Longhorn since it. The trip made him believe Texas can elevate his game, the recent running back track record definitely not hurting the case either.
In the last three seasons under Sarkisian, the Longhorns have had Bijan Robinson (2023, first round), Roschon Johnson (2023, fourth round), Jonathan Brooks (2024, second round), Keilan Robinson (2024, fifth round) and Jaydon Blue (2025, fifth round) selected in the NFL Draft. Texas could send two more, third-year backs Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter, to the NFL before Cooper even steps on campus.
Cooper, as ESPN's first-ranked running back and seventh-ranked overall recruit in 2026, will look to join that string of talent in the NFL after three to four years in the burnt orange.
At 6-2, 205 pounds, Cooper could have an opportunity for real playing time as a true freshman in Austin, especially if both Wisner and Baxter choose to make their professional transitions following the 2025 season.
Cooper's Florida connection to Dia Bell
Texas's 2026 quarterback commit shouted out Cooper's decision Sunday on social media:
Bell and Cooper are ranked as the two top 2026 prospects out of Florida by ESPN, showing Texas's increased recruiting productivity out-of-state and in the southeast.
The two soon-to-be Longhorns faced off as high school juniors last season, Cooper's Chaminade-Madonna Lions defeating Bell's American Heritage Patriots in a 48-45 shootout.
Bell and Cooper's teams will clash again this season on Sept. 5. But only months later, they will set their focus on joining forces in Austin, their backfield partnership destined to bring more exciting times for the Texas faithful.