How the Texas Longhorns' Slow Start Doomed Them vs. Florida
With the Texas Longhorns, there has been a constant theme in terms of offensive performances: unimpressive starts.
When the Longhorns have underwhelmed on their opening drives, it has translated to uninspiring offensive showings. In the one game they excelled early (Sam Houston), the offense ultimately racked up 55 points.
On Saturday against the Florida Gators, the former was distinctly true. Texas gained only 43 yards and used up just over five minutes of clock on its first two drives. In the end, quarterback Arch Manning and company ran out of time to launch a comeback effort on the 1-3 Gators in The Swamp. Without the defense to lean upon, Texas got embarrassed in its 21-29 loss to start the 2025 Southeastern Conference campaign.
How the game unfolded in Gainesville
For the first time since Week 1, the Gators put together an opening drive that culminated in a touchdown. After recovering its own fumble on the initial play of the drive, Florida stomped down the field, gaining 84 yards across 13 plays and taking almost seven minutes off the clock.
The ease with which the Gators moved the ball seemed to catch Texas off guard -- in their non-conference games, the Longhorns did not give up any points in the first quarter. Florida used 11 minutes across their first two drives, putting Texas in a 10-point deficit early.
And the Longhorns' offense didn't have what it takes to effectively play from behind. That started in the trenches. Texas gave up 35 quarterback pressures, the most in the Sarkisian era, per On Texas Football's CJ Vogel.
On the ground, outside of Manning, the Longhorns tallied just 15 yards across 11 attempts, good for 1.36 yards per carry. Even with Manning's 15 carries, Texas averaged only 2.0 yards per attempt. Florida's defensive front dominated in both run and pass situations, preventing Texas from establishing any stability in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
"We couldn't run it tonight when they didn't know we were going to run it, regardless of when they knew we were going to run it," head coach Steve Sarkisian said postgame, via Inside Texas. "We've got to improve that. We just cannot be a one-dimensional team. When guys can just start rushing the passer and not worrying about the run game, it gets really difficult. We've got to find a way to generate some run game and generate some run game outside of Arch."
The Longhorns were outgained yardage-wise for the first time this season in Gainesville, stemming from the 110-yard difference achieved by the Gators in the first quarter alone. Texas was flagged more times and for more yards, and held possession eight minutes less than the Gators. It failed to capitalize on many of the big-play opportunities presented. The defense had its most flawed performance yet, struggling to stop the run and pressure a hobbling DJ Lagway -- a surprising realization considering the dominance shown before the bye.
“(Florida) fought harder than us," defensive back Michael Taaffe said, via Inside Texas. "They were the better football team today, which hurts, but that’s the truth of the matter.”
The defeat to the Gators will serve as a wake-up call for a Texas team with high expectations for itself and little leeway remaining.
Starting football games fast needs to be viewed as a necessity for the Longhorns. Though a small sample size, in its two losses so far -- both in hectic away environments -- the Longhorns have been the second team to score, unable to respond from early deficits. With Red River Rivalry week underway, opening the game with momentum must be the top priority for Texas' coaching staff.