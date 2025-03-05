Jaydon Blue Signs With Jay-Z's Agency, Joins Five Former Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- Jaydon Blue is hoping his latest business decision will be the "blueprint" he needs to make it big in the NFL.
The now-former Texas Longhorns running back has signed with Roc Nation Sports, the agency founded by hip-hop icon, Jay-Z. Some of the most notable athletes already signed with Roc Nation include Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and soccer star Kevin De Bruyne.
A handful of other former Longhorns have already been signed with the agency, including receiver Devin Duvernay, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Roschon Johnson, cornerback Josh Thompson and safety Brandon Jones.
Take a look at the announcement from Roc Nation:
One mock draft from NFL.com before the NFL Scouting Combine had Blue going as high as the second round but it's likely he comes off the board in the third round.
At the Combine, Blue finished with a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash, which was second-best among running backs this year.
Blue was a model of resiliecny during the 2024 season and it paid off for him. After being benched in favor of Quintrevion Wisner following some fumbling issues, Blue eventually bounced back toward the end of the season and moved himself up NFL draft boards as a result. He finished the season with 134 carries for 730 yards and eight touchdowns along with 42 catches for 368 yards and six more scores. Four of those total touchdowns came in the College Football Playoff.
Through his words and his actions, he stayed steady as a leader through the adversity, a quality that might actually be more impressive than his game-breaking speed.
"Of course I wanted to play, but Coach Sark and Coach Choice decided not to put me back in," Blue said in September. "But you know, it's okay, because Tre is one of my closest friends on the team, and I think he went in and played pretty well. I'm proud of how he played. So, you know, it's always good when the younger players can go in and we can still be able to run a ball."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
