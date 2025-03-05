Texas Guard Tre Johnson Rising Into Top-5 Territory in NBA Draft
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson has more than lived up to the hype this season. Already projected as a lottery pick headed into the year, he's playing himself into potential top-five territory as of late.
Johnson is another solid game away from locking up the SEC's regular-season scoring title. He scored 23 points on 8 of 16 shooting in Texas' 87-82 overtime win against No. 25 Mississippi State in Starkville on Tuesday night while veteran guard Tramon Mark led the way with 24 points of his own. Johnson's performance comes two games after he had a career-high 39 points in an overtime loss to Arkansas.
As a result of his recent play, Johnson is climbing up draft boards in a class that is as elite as it gets. There's no passing up Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper or even Ace Bailey -- who are likely to go 1-2-3 respectively -- but it wouldn't surprise anyone if a team with the fourth or fifth pick feels intrigued enough to snag Johnson in that range. His elite scoring feel and growing passing prowess is having GMs salivate.
In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report, Johnson sees a bit of leap, rising up to No. 6 overall to the Philadelphia 76ers after the site had previously projected him as the ninth overall pick. If the Longhorns can squeeze their way into the NCAA Tournament, Johnson will have a chance to boost his stock even further.
Here's what B/R had to say about Johnson:
"The degree of polish and execution with his self-creation and shotmaking diversity, which is backed up by reliable production, has generated a level of certainty tied to his scoring projection that’s becoming more valued in a draft range where uncertainly starts to creep in," Bleacher Report wrote.
Unfortunately for Johnson, his best efforts still might not be enough to carry an inconsistent Texas team to the NCAA Tournament with just one game left in the regular season against Oklahoma on Saturday. Longhorn fans could look back in disappointment knowing that a talent like Johnson was unable to see action in March Madness due to no fault of his own. Texas will need to beat and Oklahoma and potentially go on a mini-run in the SEC Tournament to have a chance of at least securing a spot in the First Four in Dayton.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry said in November that fans need to come out and watch Johnson as much as they can with a one-and-done season being inevitable. Not being able to watch him under the bright lights of March Madness would be a major disappointment, to put it lightly.
"Tre Johnson, get out to see him right now," Terry said. "We knew when we signed this kid that Tre Johnson is one of those kids that has a chance to be as good as he wants to be, ceiling is really high for him. ... This kid is a special kid. Don't wait till conference, come out and see him. See him right now in non-conference. Don't wait till half a year and figure out you're only going to see him for one year. Get out and see him right now. Don't miss the whole season right now, seeing him play."
Texas and Oklahoma will tip-off from the Moody Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Every Throw From Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers at NFL Combine
MORE: 'Fearless' Freshman Tre Johnson Continues to Wow SEC Coaches
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Shocks With 40-Yard Dash Time
MORE: Xavier Worthy Throws Playful Jab at Jaydon Blue After 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Falls Short of Xavier Worthy's Record