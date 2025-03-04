Longhorns Country

Three Texas Longhorns Selected in First Round of Post-Combine Mock Draft

The Texas Longhorns are expected to have multiple players selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Mock drafts have been updated left and right since the NFL Combine ended. In the updated PFF draft, three former Texas Longhorns made it to the first round, two back-to-back in the top-15.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron are predicted to be the 13th and 14th pick by the Miami Dolphis and the Indianapolis Colts, respectively.

The last Longhorn expected to hear his name in the first round, per PFF, is wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kelvin Banks J
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In the combine, Banks arm length was measured at 33 1/2 inches, in the 26th percentile for his position. However, his wingspan brings him up to the 82nd-percentile 3/8-inch. The odds might be in his favor to become a Dolphin, as their current offensive tackle Terron Armstead might be retiring soon.

As a senior at Texas, Banks became the most awarded player in the season for the Longhorns, winning the 2024 Lombardi Award and the 2024 Outland Trophy.

Banks' former teammate Barron is expected to follow him in the draft as a first-round pick. The Jim Thorpe Award winner ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. The Colts have recently hired a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, and he should be looking to make some solid moves in the draft.

In his fifth year at Texas, Barron recorded 227 tackles, 136 solo and 91 assisted. He had eight interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 2024.

As for Golden, he posted a Texas and position-high time at the 40-yard dash at 4.29 seconds, putting himself above players who were loud about their speed like Isaiah Bond and Jaydon Blue. PFF went as far as saying he could be the first receiver off the board.

The NFL Draft will start on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisc.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns Targeting Former West Virginia Head Coach

MORE: Every Throw From Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers at NFL Combine

MORE: 'Fearless' Freshman Tre Johnson Continues to Wow SEC Coaches

MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden Shocks With 40-Yard Dash Time

MORE: Xavier Worthy Throws Playful Jab at Jaydon Blue After 40-Yard Dash

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/Football