Three Texas Longhorns Selected in First Round of Post-Combine Mock Draft
Mock drafts have been updated left and right since the NFL Combine ended. In the updated PFF draft, three former Texas Longhorns made it to the first round, two back-to-back in the top-15.
Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and cornerback Jahdae Barron are predicted to be the 13th and 14th pick by the Miami Dolphis and the Indianapolis Colts, respectively.
The last Longhorn expected to hear his name in the first round, per PFF, is wide receiver Matthew Golden at No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the combine, Banks arm length was measured at 33 1/2 inches, in the 26th percentile for his position. However, his wingspan brings him up to the 82nd-percentile 3/8-inch. The odds might be in his favor to become a Dolphin, as their current offensive tackle Terron Armstead might be retiring soon.
As a senior at Texas, Banks became the most awarded player in the season for the Longhorns, winning the 2024 Lombardi Award and the 2024 Outland Trophy.
Banks' former teammate Barron is expected to follow him in the draft as a first-round pick. The Jim Thorpe Award winner ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. The Colts have recently hired a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, and he should be looking to make some solid moves in the draft.
In his fifth year at Texas, Barron recorded 227 tackles, 136 solo and 91 assisted. He had eight interceptions, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries in 2024.
As for Golden, he posted a Texas and position-high time at the 40-yard dash at 4.29 seconds, putting himself above players who were loud about their speed like Isaiah Bond and Jaydon Blue. PFF went as far as saying he could be the first receiver off the board.
The NFL Draft will start on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisc.
