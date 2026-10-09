Justus Terry's Injury Status Takes Interesting Turn Before Texas-Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns dealt with multiple injuries after the win over Tennessee but got a chance to rest up during the bye week before the upcoming rivalry matchup with Oklahoma on Saturday.

However, Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry remained on the wrong side of making his return after being listed as a doubtful on the initial injury report released on Wednesday. He originally suffered a foot injury in warmups ahead of Week 2's matchup with Ohio State, which forced him to miss that contest along with the two games that followed against UTSA and Tennessee.

But now, there's hope that Terry could play Saturday in Dallas against Oklahoma based on the latest injury report released Thursday evening.

Where Justus Terry Lands on Latest Texas Injury Report

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Justus Terry (15) arrives at the stadium before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry is now listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report, a positive step in the right direction as he looks to make his return following a three-game absence.

Typically the "doubtful" tag doesn't bode well for a player's chance to suit up. This certainly makes it interesting that Terry's status has been upgraded to questionable, as it's something that happens often.

Texas fans will have to wait and see where Terry lands on Friday's injury report, though the most important update will come on Saturday ahead of kickoff. It feels like a good chance that Terry will be a game-time decision but that final injury report will tell all.

Full Texas Injury Report

Texas vs. Oklahoma injury report | secsports.com

While Terry is the headliner, there's some other new developments on Texas' latest injury report released Thursday.

Most notably, Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend is completely off the injury list, signaling he's ready to make his return after missing the past two games. He originally suffered a knee injury in the second half against Ohio State, which paved the way for Emaree Winston to have a breakout performance in the comeback win.

Texas wide receiver Kaliq Lockett is officially out for the game after being listed as doubtful on the initial report. Despite being viewed as a potential breakout candidate after the way he finished last season, Lockett has just one catch through four games and has played sparingly,

Additionally, LSU defensive lineman transfer Zion Williams is also out for Texas despite not being listed on Wednesday's report. He's tallied two total tackles this season but could be a key depth piece next season.

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