Kelvin Banks Jr. Reveals Lessons Learned From Texas Longhorns Teammate Jake Majors
Texas offensive lineman Jake Majors had been around the Longhorn roster for two years when Kelvin Banks Jr. joined the team in 2022.
Now, Majors' journey at the 40 Acres is coming to an end, and Banks might be as well with 2025 NFL mock drafts predicting him to be a first-round pick. The most decorated Longhorn this season with a Lombardi Award and the Outland Trophy, Banks learned a lot from his teammate since joining the team.
"The biggest thing I learned from Jake is like, it's never enough to just learn what your position does," Banks said. "It's kind of a sense like you have to know everything. Because if you know the whole the whole front, he kind of makes your life a little easier, because you know what each guy is going to do."
The fifth-year offensive lineman has been a leader in the team, helping the younger generations on the field and mentally. Offensive coordinator Kyle Flood called him a thermostat in the squad, crediting his will to keep learning and growing as a player.
"I just want to keep learning from flood," Majors said. "I just want to keep learning more about the offense. So I think when Coach refers to that, it's, you know, I just want to keep learning."
For Banks, he's learned to be confident from the veteran. Together, the two have helped quarterback Quinn Ewers' offense to 475 points and a nearly undefeated run, only falling to the Georgia Bulldogs.
In the first-round matchup against Clemson, Majors played his 55 games, passing some names like legend Colt McCoy for most games played in a Longhorn jersey. In five years, Majors solidified himself as one of the most experienced players in program history.
"Jake is a great leader," Banks said. "He kind of shows the leads the way in that room, and he kind of helps me be more vocal and speak up a lot more."
Majors, Banks, and the rest of Flood's offensive line will take on Arizona State on Jan. 1 for a spot in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
