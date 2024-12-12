Texas Longhorns LT Kelvin Banks Jr Wins Lombardi Award
Texas Longhorns left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. became the first offensive lineman in the program to bring home the Lombardi Award.
Though other Longhorns have previously won the award, the last being Brian Orakpo in 2008, Banks became the first in his position to be honored. The Lombardi Award is given to college football player "who best embodies the values and spirit of NFL's legendary coach Vince Lombardi.
Even before his junior season started, Banks has been praised by his coaches and teammates.
"I just think he represents us at the highest level," head coach Steve Sarkisian said in August. "To go along with it, he's a great football player and he's very calm on the field. Some might say he's reserved, but I see it first hand that he's not, he plays physical and he plays violent."
Banks started 10 games this season and was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 14. As a sophomore, he was named to the All-Big 12 first team and a 2024 preseason First-Team All-American by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News and The Athletic ahead of Texas' maiden run in the SEC.
The offensive lineman helped Texas to 545 yards of total offense in the season opener against Colorado State, as well as 562 yards of offense, including 352 yards through the air and 210 on the ground in the home match against Florida. Banks led in blocking efforts for an offense that gained 392 yards against Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Banks is predicted to declare to the NFL Draft.
