Texas' secondary is heading into rivalry week with a new personnel question. Junior defensive back Kobe Black will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against Arkansas, leaving the Longhorns without an experienced piece of their defensive backfield before Friday's matchup against Texas A&M.

Black's absence is significant because of the role he carved out after transitioning from cornerback to safety during the offseason. He appeared in nine games, recorded 21 tackles, and played 341 defensive snaps.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Monday that Black would not return this season, adding that other players would need to step up. The question is now whether Texas can replace his versatility without losing efficiency in its secondary.

Who Steps into Black's Role?

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. (1) escapes a tackle attempt by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jonah Williams (9) during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first name to watch is sophomore Jonah Williams. Williams has played just 70 defensive snaps this season, but Sarkisian specifically mentioned him as a player who could see an increased role. With Black no longer available, Williams has an opportunity to become a more consistent presence in the safety rotation.

Toray Davis is also a possibility. Sarkisian pointed to the sophomore's development when discussing the players who could fill the vacancy. Davis has primarily contributed on special teams, making an expanded defensive role a significant opportunity.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Freshman Xavier Filsaime could also factor into the equation, although his own injury concerns have limited his availability.

Importantly, Texas does not need to necessarily change it starting safety combination. McDonald and Williams Jr. remain the established options, with Jonah Williams and Davis to provide additional depth. Black's absence is more likely to affect the rotation behind them than force an immediate overhaul of the starting lineup.

That distinction also matters when looking at Texas' preferred nickel personnel. The Longhorns have leaned on five defensive backs with Graceson Littleton operating at STAR, Kade Phillips and Bo Mascoe on the outside and McDonald and Williams Jr. at safety.

Instead, the bigger question is how Texas handles situations requiring additional defensive backs. Filsaime's versatility could become valuable in dime packages, while the coaching staff may need to lean more heavily on its starting safeties if the younger options struggle to handle expanded responsibilities.

The timing makes the adjustment particularly important. Texas travels to Kyle Field this weekend for its final regular-season game against the Aggies. After Saturday, it's potentially the SEC Championship Game and, more likely than not, the playoffs.

Texas has enough established talent in its defensive backfield to remain competitive, but Black's absence leaves less room for error. How quickly the younger defensive backs adapt could determine whether the Longhorns' secondary remains a strength heading into the postseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.