Longhorns In The NFL: Bijan Robinson Reaches New Milestone
The Texas Longhorns may have lost on Saturday, but on Sunday, multiple former Longhorn players shined in the NFL's bright lights including running back Bijan Robinson who surpassed 100 yards on the ground.
But before we get to the Sunday games, defensive back P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones of the Denver Broncos had great games on Thursday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints.
Locke notched five tackles including one tackle for a loss while Jones did the same, getting five tackles with one tackle for a loss in the 33-10 win to propel the Broncos to 4-3.
Now getting to Sunday, we start with the Tennessee Titans who include defensive back Quandre Diggs and rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.
In their 34-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Diggs got five tackles and Sweat helped with four tackles with the Titans falling to 1-5.
Rookie defensive back Byron Murphy II had four tackles including one tackle for a loss in their 34-14 thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons.
While the Falcons didn't perform well, Bijan Robinson helped get 103 yards, a season-high, to go with a touchdown while also adding another 40 yards through the air on three receptions.
Back to the defensive side, defensive lineman Joesph Ossai of the Cincinnati Bengals helped notch four tackles in their 21-14 win against the Cleveland Browns.
On the other sideline of the game, linebacker Jordan Hicks got five tackles for the Browns who returned from a two-week absence due to injury.
Rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell got over 100 yards on the season with a 30-yard and two-reception performance in the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Another rookie, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, keeps on getting more action for the Carolina Panthers with a season-high 61 yards off six receptions in the 40-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. Sanders was the highest in receiving yards for the Panthers by a mile, the second-highest player only had 17 yards.
In a Super Bowl rematch from last year, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers with 19 receiving yards and five rushing yards in the 28-18 win. While only three passes were completed, Worthy placed first on the team for targets with eight.
And lastly, on Sunday Night Football, defensive back DeShon Elliot was a big reason for the Pittsburgh Steelers' dominant defensive performance against the New York Jets. Elliot had five tackles including one tackle for loss and a QB hit in the 30-15 win to help the Steelers move to 5-2 to move on top of the AFC North.
There will be two more NFL games on Monday night. And four Longhorns will be active for them.
In the first game, Texas kicking legend Justin Tucker and his Baltimore Ravens will travel to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers. Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The Los Angeles Chargers will also have a Texas kicker, this time Cameron Dicker, as well as defensive tackle Poona Ford when they play the Arizona Cardinals and rookie offensive tackle Christian Jones. That game will start at 8 p.m. CT on FOX.