Longhorns Country

What Texas Longhorns Players Said About Rivalry Game vs. Texas A&M

The Texas Longhorns are hosting the Texas A&M Aggies in Austin for the first time since the rivalry was renewed.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo carries the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dezz Ricks in the second quarter of the Lone Star Showdown game at Kyle Field. / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The No. 17 Texas Longhorns took care of business on Saturday at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks, securing a 52-37 win.

The focus now quickly shifts to Friday night in Austin for the highly-anticipated rivalry matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, who will march into town with an 11-0 record and a trip to the SEC Championship on the line.

Multiple Texas players didn't waste any time talking about the looming meeting with Texas A&M right after the Arkansas game.

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On preparing for Texas A&M: "Try to stick to the routine. Obviously, there's a little more built up stuff with the rivalry, but you know, you try to play well every week, and next week's gonna be a big one so gotta get ready for it," Manning said.

On Texas A&M's defense: "Yeah, they're good. They get after the ball. They're well coached, a lot of good players, so we're gonna be excited for that challenge."

Colin Simmons, EDGE

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the San Jose Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

On Texas A&M being must-win game: "Very talented team. Undefeated, like you said," Simmons said. "So I gotta give them their props on that. Got a great quarterback, great running back, great defense. Must-win game. We gotta come ready to play, and we are gonna come ready to play."

On Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: "Great player, great person on and off the field," Simmons said. "So I want to give him that. And yeah, he's a hell of a quarterback."

DeAndre Moore Jr., WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On rivalry games: I love rivalry games," Moore Jr. said. "Personally, the OUs of the world, Arkansas, A&M, so anytime you get to go into that game with a little bit of hatred, it's always a really great game."

On motivation vs. Texas A&M: "I mean, this is A&M, you know what I'm saying? Zero-loss team. They're what, No. 3 team in the country? So it's a really great opportunity for us to go out there and put our best foot forward."

On Texas A&M's talent: "They're extremely fast, they're extremely physical. I know they have a whole bunch of receivers, so they're a really great team, and looking forward to the matchup."

Ethan Burke, DE

Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke
Texas Longhorns defensive end Ethan Burke during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On what it would mean to ruin Texas A&M's perfect season: "A lot, right? It's the biggest game of the year. It's probably the biggest rivalry in college football. So we got to keep getting better on all three phases and see what happens and go play our best.

On last year's win in College Station: "It was super fun, loud. And the energy is like no other, even our other rivalry games like this, one's a nice rivalry, for sure. But I don't know this one is special for sure."

On Marcel Reed: "He's definitely a dual-threat, and I think obviously he's gotten better, having a great year passing, but the speed and just the way they use him within the offense."

Michael Taaffe, DB

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe
Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe celebrates with the golden hat after the Longhorns defeat the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Texas A&M WRs KC Concepcion, Mario Craver: "On the bye week, I've watched them," Taaffe said. "Really explosive, speed, fast. They catch the ball and they get upfield. So it's gonna be a really good challenge for us."

On Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: "We just played a Heisman candidate in Georgia, and now we're going to play one of the top three Heisman candidates. So love the challenge for the defense."

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/Football