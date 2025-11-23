What Texas Longhorns Players Said About Rivalry Game vs. Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- The No. 17 Texas Longhorns took care of business on Saturday at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks, securing a 52-37 win.
The focus now quickly shifts to Friday night in Austin for the highly-anticipated rivalry matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies, who will march into town with an 11-0 record and a trip to the SEC Championship on the line.
Multiple Texas players didn't waste any time talking about the looming meeting with Texas A&M right after the Arkansas game.
Arch Manning, QB
On preparing for Texas A&M: "Try to stick to the routine. Obviously, there's a little more built up stuff with the rivalry, but you know, you try to play well every week, and next week's gonna be a big one so gotta get ready for it," Manning said.
On Texas A&M's defense: "Yeah, they're good. They get after the ball. They're well coached, a lot of good players, so we're gonna be excited for that challenge."
Colin Simmons, EDGE
On Texas A&M being must-win game: "Very talented team. Undefeated, like you said," Simmons said. "So I gotta give them their props on that. Got a great quarterback, great running back, great defense. Must-win game. We gotta come ready to play, and we are gonna come ready to play."
On Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: "Great player, great person on and off the field," Simmons said. "So I want to give him that. And yeah, he's a hell of a quarterback."
DeAndre Moore Jr., WR
On rivalry games: I love rivalry games," Moore Jr. said. "Personally, the OUs of the world, Arkansas, A&M, so anytime you get to go into that game with a little bit of hatred, it's always a really great game."
On motivation vs. Texas A&M: "I mean, this is A&M, you know what I'm saying? Zero-loss team. They're what, No. 3 team in the country? So it's a really great opportunity for us to go out there and put our best foot forward."
On Texas A&M's talent: "They're extremely fast, they're extremely physical. I know they have a whole bunch of receivers, so they're a really great team, and looking forward to the matchup."
Ethan Burke, DE
On what it would mean to ruin Texas A&M's perfect season: "A lot, right? It's the biggest game of the year. It's probably the biggest rivalry in college football. So we got to keep getting better on all three phases and see what happens and go play our best.
On last year's win in College Station: "It was super fun, loud. And the energy is like no other, even our other rivalry games like this, one's a nice rivalry, for sure. But I don't know this one is special for sure."
On Marcel Reed: "He's definitely a dual-threat, and I think obviously he's gotten better, having a great year passing, but the speed and just the way they use him within the offense."
Michael Taaffe, DB
On Texas A&M WRs KC Concepcion, Mario Craver: "On the bye week, I've watched them," Taaffe said. "Really explosive, speed, fast. They catch the ball and they get upfield. So it's gonna be a really good challenge for us."
On Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: "We just played a Heisman candidate in Georgia, and now we're going to play one of the top three Heisman candidates. So love the challenge for the defense."