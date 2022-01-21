Louisiana Transfer Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill Has His Eyes On Texas

Texas has questions at the linebacker position, and Louisiana transfer Lorenzo McCaskill might be the answer

2021 was a rough year for the Longhorns at the linebacker positions, with depth and injuries playing a major part in the productions issues throughout the season.

As a result, Steve Sarkisian, Pete Kwiatkowski and the defensive staff are looking hard at the transfer portal at the position, and have been connected with names such as Alabama's Drew Sanders and Jaylen Moody in recent weeks.

However, another name in the mix is Lousiana transfer linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, who is quickly becoming a priority for the Longhorns.

"I like Texas," McCaskill said. "That is one of America's teams, and I feel like I could fit in that system."

McCaskill has already gotten an up-close look at the program as well, facing the Longhorns in the season opener, and getting a full taste of what the atmosphere in a top Power 5 program is like.

"We played Texas the first game of the season, and I liked the environment in Austin," McCaskill said. "I definitely connected with a lot of the players when we were playing. There was a level of respect between both sides."

McCaskill also got to see the speed of the Power 5 as well, with the Longhorns rolling up 38 points on the Ragin' Cajuns, including 24 points in the second half.

One of the players McCaskill got the closest look at was star running back Bijan Robinson, who racked up 176 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 24 total touches.

In fact, Robinson was so impressed by McCaskill, who had five tackles in the game, that he helped the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder get the ball rolling in his recruitment to Austin.

"Me and Bijan, the running back over there, he is something else—he is going to be a first-round pick—we went at it the whole game," McCaskill said. "He is actually the one that helped set this up and got me the offer over there. We had a level of respect from when we played, and when I went in the portal, he was one of the first ones to go to his coach."

And after seeing McCaskill in action, as well as getting the ringing endorsement from Bijan himself, the Texas coaching staff has taken notice and is making him a priority.

The same holds true for McCaskill as well, who has his eyes on Texas for a spring visit and possibly as the destination for his final year of eligibility.

"I am going to Texas on April 1st. I am waiting to set up visits to a couple of others," McCaskill said. "I don't have a date for USC and Miami, but Texas, Tennessee, and Missouri are some of the ones I am for sure going to go visit."

