Skip to main content

Louisiana Transfer Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill Has His Eyes On Texas

Texas has questions at the linebacker position, and Louisiana transfer Lorenzo McCaskill might be the answer

2021 was a rough year for the Longhorns at the linebacker positions, with depth and injuries playing a major part in the productions issues throughout the season. 

As a result, Steve Sarkisian, Pete Kwiatkowski and the defensive staff are looking hard at the transfer portal at the position, and have been connected with names such as Alabama's Drew Sanders and Jaylen Moody in recent weeks. 

However, another name in the mix is Lousiana transfer linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, who is quickly becoming a priority for the Longhorns.

"I like Texas," McCaskill said. "That is one of America's teams, and I feel like I could fit in that system."

McCaskill has already gotten an up-close look at the program as well, facing the Longhorns in the season opener, and getting a full taste of what the atmosphere in a top Power 5 program is like. 

Y6OVGHGFT5AOZEJBHT52IEZ7HI
IFFK3I2HPBBOXPL7N4LFLHA56M
Lorenzo McCaskill

"We played Texas the first game of the season, and I liked the environment in Austin," McCaskill said. "I definitely connected with a lot of the players when we were playing. There was a level of respect between both sides."

McCaskill also got to see the speed of the Power 5 as well, with the Longhorns rolling up 38 points on the Ragin' Cajuns, including 24 points in the second half.

One of the players McCaskill got the closest look at was star running back Bijan Robinson, who racked up 176 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 24 total touches.

Recommended Articles

IFFK3I2HPBBOXPL7N4LFLHA56M
Play
Football

Louisiana Transfer Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill Has His Eyes On Texas

Texas has questions at the linebacker position, and Louisiana transfer Lorenzo McCaskill might be the answer

43 seconds ago
43 seconds ago
vic-schaefer
Play
News

Texas Women Put Streak On Line At TCU

Longhorns coming off win over No. 7 Iowa State

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
harmon_rori_DOM8035
Play
News

Rori Harmon Named Top 10 Freshman by ESPN

The Longhorns guard was one of two Big 12 players to make it on the site's midseason list

15 hours ago
15 hours ago

In fact, Robinson was so impressed by McCaskill, who had five tackles in the game, that he helped the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder get the ball rolling in his recruitment to Austin.

"Me and Bijan, the running back over there, he is something else—he is going to be a first-round pick—we went at it the whole game," McCaskill said. "He is actually the one that helped set this up and got me the offer over there. We had a level of respect from when we played, and when I went in the portal, he was one of the first ones to go to his coach." 

And after seeing McCaskill in action, as well as getting the ringing endorsement from Bijan himself, the Texas coaching staff has taken notice and is making him a priority. 

The same holds true for McCaskill as well, who has his eyes on Texas for a spring visit and possibly as the destination for his final year of eligibility.  

"I am going to Texas on April 1st. I am waiting to set up visits to a couple of others," McCaskill said. "I don't have a date for USC and Miami, but Texas, Tennessee, and Missouri are some of the ones I am for sure going to go visit."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns?

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

IFFK3I2HPBBOXPL7N4LFLHA56M
Football

Louisiana Transfer Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill Has His Eyes On Texas

Texas has questions at the linebacker position, and Louisiana transfer Lorenzo McCaskill might be the answer

43 seconds ago
vic-schaefer
News

Texas Women Put Streak On Line At TCU

Longhorns coming off win over No. 7 Iowa State

4 hours ago
harmon_rori_DOM8035
News

Rori Harmon Named Top 10 Freshman by ESPN

The Longhorns guard was one of two Big 12 players to make it on the site's midseason list

15 hours ago
neyor
Football

WATCH: Wyoming WR Transfer Isaiah Neyor Brings Big-Play Ability to Texas

The Longhorns added some solid depth at receiver through the transfer portal

20 hours ago
Isaiah Neyor
Football

Longhorns Land Coveted Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor

The Texas Longhorns landed a massive win through the transfer portal on Thursday

Jan 20, 2022
Keondre Coburn
Football

Longhorns DT Spring Depth Chart Outlook: Stability Inside

Texas enters spring football with a stable, two-deep set of players at both defensive tackle and nose tackle

Jan 20, 2022
Latavious Brini
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: National Champion DB Looking to Visit Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Jan 20, 2022
DeYona Gaston
News

Texas Women Cruise Past Short-Handed Iowa State

No. 15 Longhorns took full advantage of the No. 7 Cyclones, who were without two of their four leading scorers

Jan 19, 2022