Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns will be looking to make a statement ahead of their showdown with Oklahoma.

The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Austin on October 1, looking to avenge their loss in Morgantown last season.

The Mountaineers will be looking to make it two straight wins over Steve Sarkisian's program, and are coming off of a 6-7 campaign under fourth-year coach, Neal Brown.

Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorns schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the West Virginia matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch.

Now, the staff at LonghornsCountry.com presents their game picks for the matchup against West Virginia.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

The Texas Longhorns should be finding their footing by this point in the season, likely with Quinn Ewers at the helm as the full-time starter. The offense should be humming, the defense should be much-improved.

A week ahead of their annual matchup with Oklahoma, the Longhorns could, however, also be looking ahead -- if they're not careful.

I don't expect Steve Sarkisian to allow that to happen, and I see the Longhorns making a statement.

Texas 41 West Virginia 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

J.T. Daniels and Lyn J-Dixon were two of the more under-the-radar transfers in the portal this offseason. West Virginia also is set to return six offensive starters, including receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

The Mountaineers are only returning three defensive starters. They also lost leading receiver Winston Wright Jr. and Daryl Porter in the transfer portal, WVU is losing quite a bit of high-end talent. Texas, meanwhile, added three new offensive linemen and Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor. Last year, the Mountaineers won in Morgantown. Guess what happens in 2022 in Austin?

Texas 38, West Virginia 17

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The Mountaineers always play the Longhorns tough. That will be the case again when the Mountaineers travel to Austin in week 5. They are 4-2 all-time when playing in Austin.

The Mountaineers struggled on offense a season ago. They will field an improved offensive product in 2022 with transfer JT Daniels behind center. However, it will not be enough to match the offensive firepower in the Texas arsenal.

Texas 42, West Virginia 30

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

The Texas Longhorns' loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2021 was just one of several close losses, as they would only lose by eight. The Longhorns will look to change their fortunes in one-score games in 2022, as they look to bounce back from an ugly 5-7 season. They should get revenge against West Virginia in this one, as their offense will ultimately be too much for West Virginia.

Texas 38 West Virginia 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Unless the Mountaineers have a solution to last year's poor running game, then starter JT Daniels isn't going to have much support offensively. A one-dimensional WVU offense won't match up well with the Texas defense. Meanwhile, either running back Bijan Robinson or wide receiver Xavier Worth will have a big game. I suspect Texas will be sharp in its final game before facing Oklahoma.

Texas 32, West Virginia 21

Adam Glick - Staff Writer

The Texas Longhorns will be looking to avenge the loss in Morgantown last year. I like Quinn Ewers to start off Big-12 play hot, and help lead the Longhorns to a comfortable victory. West Virginia is a talented team but they struggle away from home. I think the Longhorn fans and the offensive firepower will be too much to handle for the Mountaineers. Texas wins pushing the Longhorns to 2-0 in Big-12 Play.

