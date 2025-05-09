Miami Dolphins Assign Texas QB Quinn Ewers Rookie Jersey Number
After wearing No. 3 in both high school and college, former Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will don a different number in the NFL.
With linebacker K.J. Britt holding No. 3, Ewers is reportedly wearing No. 14 in his rookie season on the Miami Dolphins. While the significance of Ewers' number is unconfirmed, the potential reasoning could be that he was the 14th quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Thursday, Ewers agreed to a four-year rookie deal with the Dolphins that will range from $4.31 million to $4.33 million. He is participating in the Dolphins' rookie minicamp taking place Friday through Sunday.
To begin his rookie season in Miami, Ewers will sit behind Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson on the depth chart. Despite being a three-year starter at Texas and taking the Longhorns to two-consecutive College Football Playoff national semifinals, Ewers fell to the 231st pick in the seventh round of last month's NFL Draft.
Following Ewers' slide, there was a buzz of confusion, including from Ewers' agent. In his NFL Draft profile, Ewers is listed as a "good backup with the potential to develop into starter." Instead, he will likely start his professional career as an emergency quarterback.
Ewers told ESPN about his newfound underdog mentality.
"It's definitely a lot of motivation that comes with it, especially just being the last [quarterback] drafted," Ewers said in the May 3 article. "I still have high expectations for myself, but just from the outside looking in, this is the first time in my life to not have that much expectation. There's definitely motivation and fuel. A lot of it."
Due to Tagovailoa's injury history and Wilson's inconsistencies so far in his career, a door could open for Ewers. If an opportunity arises, he'll be ready for it.