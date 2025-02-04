Longhorns Country

Former Texas Longhorns Star Tim Campbell, Brother of Earl Campbell, Dead at 68

One of the Texas Longhorns' all-time great sack artists has tragically passed away.

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Texas Longhorns helmet on the sideline during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Former Texas Longhorns defensive end Tim Campbell died Sunday of cancer in his hometown of Tyler, per the Austin American-Statesman. He was 68.

Campbell, brother of legendary running back Earl Campbell, played for the Longhorns from 1975-79, and left the program as one of its greatest pass-rushers ever. He ranks second in program history with 39.5 career sacks. His 14 sacks in 1977 are also tied for second in program history for a single season. He's the only Longhorn to ever record 13+ sacks in two separate seasons.

While small for a defensive end at 5-11 and 194 pounds, Campbell made a huge impact in Austin. He was a first-team All-Southwest Conference selection for the 1977 team that went a perfect 11-0 in the regular season before falling to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. That was the same year Earl Campbell won the Heisman Trophy after rushing for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Campbell and his twin brother Steve Campbell are just over a year younger than Earl Campbell, and they were all very close with each other.

Former Texas Longhorns running back Earl Campbell watches the team's pro day
Earl Campbell watches the Texas Longhorns Football Pro Day at Frank Denius Fields Wednesday March 20, 2024. / Jay Janner / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

“People don’t understand the reason that the university means so much to me," Earl Campbell told the Statesman. "Football stuff aside, I was able to build memories with my brothers. Steve and Tim came to Austin the year after me, but my mom trusted (coaches Ken Dabs and Darrell Royal) so much that she sent three of her 11 children to Austin and the university changed our lives.

"Do your homework on the twins," he continued. "They could play some ball. Both undersized, but they could get after it."

Campbell is survived by his son Austin Lamar Campbell, as well as several stepchildren. Funeral services are still in the works.

