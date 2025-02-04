Xavier Worthy 'Expects Nothing Less' Than a Heisman Trophy for Arch Manning
For an athlete who set a record 4.21-second 40-yard dash in the 2024 NFL Combine, recognizing someone else's speed is a high compliment.
But former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy had no shame in admitting that starting quarterback Arch Manning could beat him in a 10-yard dash.
"Arch probably can get me in 10. Arch is fast," Worthy said.
To be fair, Cooper Manning, Arch's father, was the one instigating, who also happened to run a 4.7-second 40-yard dash. Check out the full interview between Cooper and Worthy here:
Arch showed off his ability to run the ball earlier this season when he relieved starting junior quarterback Quinn Ewers against UTSA. The redshirt freshman ran for a career-long 67-yard touchdown, the longest ever recorded by a freshman, and became the fifth SEC quarterback in 15 years to have a rushing touchdown above 65 yards.
He recorded just over 100 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns across the 10 games that he played in, including a notable score in the regular season finale versus Texas A&M.
Worthy added that he "expects nothing less" than a Heisman Trophy for Manning.
"Arch is a dog," Worthy said, per CBS Sports. "I expect nothing less than a Heisman."
After being selected as the No. 28 pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Worthy displayed his talents in a dominant fashion during his first year in the pros.
He recently tied the record for most scrimmage touchdowns by a rookie with 10, including three rushing touchdowns and 104 total rushing yards. His longest rush was 21 yards, averaging around 5.2 yards throughout 17 games.
While Worthy may be a star-studded receiver, Arch could give him a run for his money.
The superstar looks to lead the Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl win as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9.
