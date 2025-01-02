Notable Analyst Urges Texas Longhorns QB to Transfer
The Texas Longhorns have gone on an impressive run this season. Led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns are now set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the upcoming Cotton Bowl on January 10.
With that being said, Ewers himself is dealing with a tough decision ahead of him.
It was widely expected at the beginning of the year that Ewers would be a top-tier quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He has fallen off quite a bit from that expectation.
While he would still be drafted, he may not even be a first or even second round pick right now. Could that possibly lead to him wanting to come back for one more year of college football?
Unfortunately for Ewers, Texas seems ready to move on and start Arch Manning in 2025. That could mean that if Ewers opted for one more college season, he would have to transfer elsewhere.
That is exactly what NFL Draft expert Todd McShay would like to see him do.
Before the Longhorns' win over the Arizona State Sun Devils, McShay urged Ewers to play one more year in college and enter the transfer portal.
"I know that Quinn has said he’s leaving this year and going to the NFL, I think he should reconsider," McShay said. “I think Quinn Ewers would benefit… I think playing more, different environment, getting out of Austin, different system, could bring out the best in him."
McShay may think the grass would be greener elsewhere, but Texas has offered Ewers a great place to play. Their system has fit his play style and they have surrounded him with talent.
Granted, he could transfer to another team and end up finding major success. One potential team that could be a team to watch in the transfer portal would be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. That would be a quality landing spot that would offer Ewers a chance at some success.
During the 2024 college football season, Ewers completed 66.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,189 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He has also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
He is still one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation and would be a hot commodity if he did choose to test the transfer portal market.
All of that being said, Ewers will have to make a tough decision. Does he return to college and transfer away from the Longhorns? Or does he simply try his luck in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Only time will tell, but it's a decision that he will have to make in the near future.
