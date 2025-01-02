Cotton Bowl Matchup Set: Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes in CFP Semifinal
The Texas Longhorns officially know their opponent for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10.
No. 5 Texas will take on the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in Arlington, TX at AT&T Stadium. The Longhorns won a 39-31 double-overtime thriller over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl while Ohio State throttled the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in a 41-21 win at the Rose Bowl.
The Longhorns and Buckeyes will face off for a chance to move on to the National Championship in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20. Texas or Ohio State would then play the winner of Penn State vs. Notre Dame/Georgia.
This will mark the fourth all-time meeting between Texas and Ohio State, all of which have come since the start of the 2005 national championship-winning season for the Burnt Orange.
In Sept. 2005, Vince Young led the No. 2 Longhorns to a 25-22 win over No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus, which sparked Texas to an undefeated season. The two teams met again in Austin the following season, but No. 1 Ohio State blew out No. 2 Texas, 24-7.
They met for the third time in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl. Colt McCoy found Quan Cosby for a touchdown in the final minute to give No. 3 Texas a thrilling 24-21 win over No. 10 Ohio State.
