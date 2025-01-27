Report: Texas Longhorns Host Ohio State Buckeyes Transfer for Visit
AUSTIN -- After having their season ended at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl, the Texas Longhorns could reportedly be looking toward Columbus for their next transfer portal addition.
Per multiple reports from OnTexasFootball and Horns247, the Longhorns hosted Ohio State defensive tackle transfer Hero Kanu for a visit Sunday on the Forty Acres. He entered the portal on Friday after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship with the Buckeyes over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23.
Jaxson Callaway of Aggies Today reported that Texas A&M will also be hosting Kanu for a visit soon, potentially pinning the Longhorns and Aggies against each other in a battle for the Buckeyes transfer.
Kanu is originally from Germany but was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Santa Margarita Catholic in California. He received offers from teams like Oregon, Clemson, Ole Miss, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Alabama, USC, Penn State, Texas A&M and many more. However, he chose Ohio State.
During his two seasons with Ohio State, Kanu played in 26 contests while tallying 14 total tackles (nine solo) and one sack. He appeared in Ohio State's CFP wins over Oregon and Texas this season, totaling one tackle in each game. He also played in the National Championship.
The Longhorns have already landed portal commitments Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard, Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence, Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester and North Carolina defensive lineman Travis Shaw.
On the flip side, Texas has lost Johntay Cook II, defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU), Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt), Tia Savea (Arizona) and Jaray Bledsoe (Mississippi State), linebackers Tausili Akana (BYU) and Derion Gullette (Mississippi State), cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (Arizona), tight end Amari Niblack (Texas A&M) and edge Justice Finkley (Kansas).
