Falcons' Bijan Robinson 'Would Love to Play' for Olympic Flag Football Team
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- While on a promotion-based trip to Germany in advance of his team's November game in Berlin, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson spearheaded a flag football camp with the locals.
Robinson saw skill and enthusiasm -- along with several potent juke moves that he adamantly says didn't dissuade him from making the play on defense.
The experience served as a brief blast to the past for Robinson, who as an Arizona high school phenom regularly played flag football in the offseason. It might have also given Robinson a glimpse into his future.
NFL owners voted May 20 to allow their players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, opening the door for stars like Robinson to shine on a national stage.
Mixed opinions from viable candidates have followed. Robinson, who ranked fourth in the NFL with 1,887 yards from scrimmage in 2024, has a simple stance: If the stars align -- or, in his case, if Falcons coach Raheem Morris signs off -- he's in.
"If I can -- if Raheem lets me go -- I would do that," Robinson said Monday after an OTA practice at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch.
The 23-year-old Robinson cited the fun he has playing flag football as a key motivator in his decision. He said he was happy when the owners agreed to let NFL players compete for an Olympic spot, and regardless of his participation, he believes flag football reaching such heights will help grow the sport's world-wide popularity.
But Morris's approval aside, Robinson doesn't think it's a foregone conclusion he -- or any other NFL players -- will make the Olympic team.
"Obviously, there's a lot of great flag football players out here, and that's all they play. They're very specific in the game. You have guys that, they can be running to the football and get this low to the ground," Robinson said, crouching. "Just, like, not get touched.
"No NFL player's doing that or trying to do that, at least."
Darrell Doucette III, the quarterback for the U.S. Flag National Team, has been outspoken in his belief that NFL players wouldn't be able to merely walk on the field and unseat professional flag football players on the Olympic team.
Robinson seemingly agrees -- and there are other roadblocks, too.
"I think it's going to come down to our schedule, where it lies, and how the teams -- if they let us even go," Robinson said. "I would love to play in that game if given the opportunity, but obviously, we'll see. And I don't want it to affect my team and what we've got going on here."
The 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 14-30. The Falcons reported to training camp July 24 last season, while their first padded practice was July 30.
Robinson has plenty to weigh, but the allure of wearing the Stars and Stripes -- at least now, three years out -- may have enough power to push the 2023 first-round pick toward tryouts.
"I feel like it's always an honor to play for your country," Robinson said. "Like, you always want to play for your country, and I would love to show my skill set on that type of stage."