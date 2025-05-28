Philadelphia Eagles Sign Texas Longhorns OL Cameron Williams to Rookie Deal
With the 2025 NFL season approaching, the Philadelphia Eagles, along with other NFL organizations, look to check the box of getting their rookie class under contract.
Former Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Cameron Williams became the latest of the Eagles’ 10 draft picks to do so, signing a four-year deal on May 27.
The Eagles’ selection of Williams made him the 207th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he now possesses the opportunity to train under offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland. Stoutland has developed a strong reputation for developing elite linemen, and the assistant has once again been named a finalist for the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach.
What Stoutland and the Eagles gained through the selection of Williams is a 6-foot-6, 317-pound player who started 15 games at right tackle for Texas. He experienced a playoff run with the Longhorns, and he was a contributing member to an offensive line that earned a place as finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is presented to the nation’s top offensive line.
Additionally, Williams earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honors during his last season, which was the Longhorns’ inaugural season in the SEC.
One element of his play the Eagles will have to work with is the frequency with which he was penalized during his time as a Longhorn. According to 247Sports' Eric Henry, Williams was the second-most penalized offensive lineman in the FBS. He drew 16 flags throughout the 2024 season.
However, his size and college experience make him a player the Eagles saw worthy of granting an opportunity of development to. With the paperwork out of the way, Williams now has the chance to establish himself as a valuable member of the franchise throughout the duration of this first contract.
His signing also means that the Eagles have just two draftees who have yet to sign contracts: first-round pick Jihaad Campbell and second-round pick Drew Mukuba. With just under two months until training camp starts for the Eagles, the two rookies will likely sign soon.