Every NFL Team’s Hits and Misses From Free Agency in 2025

We’re a few days away from the legal tampering period for free agents to negotiate new contracts. But before we get there, let’s take a look at what happened last March for the free agency frenzy and how it ultimately shaped the 2025 season.

At the time, there were mixed reviews for the Seahawks signing Sam Darnold, but now they’re Super Bowl champions.

As for the Packers, they thought they were a few players away, splurging for guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs. That didn’t exactly work out last year.

Free agency is always a crapshoot, so let’s see which signings were hits and which were misses. Here’s one of each for all 32 teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Hit: Josh Sweat, edge

Sweat immediately provided what the Cardinals had long coveted from an edge rusher. He made the first year of his four-year, $76.4 million contract count after recording 12 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Miss: Baron Browning, LB

Arizona thought it had something in Browning after acquiring him in a 2024 midseason trade with the Broncos and handing him a two-year, $15 million contract extension in the offseason. But Browning started only seven games and had two sacks last season.

Atlanta Falcons

Hit: Jake Matthews, OT

Locking down Matthews to a two-year, $45 million contract extension was a no-brainer decision for the organization. He’s been a dependable left tackle since entering the league as the No. 6 pick in the 2014 draft.

Miss: Mike Hughes, CB

Baltimore Ravens

Hit: Chidobe Awuzie, CB

Awuzie was a low-risk, high-reward signing that paid off in a big way as one of Baltimore’s better defenders last year. He should see a sizable pay raise after betting on himself with a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

Miss: DeAndre Hopkins, WR

It didn’t cost the Ravens much to add Hopkins on a one-year, $5 million deal. But they likely expected more from the future Hall of Famer in the back end of his career. Hopkins recorded 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills

Hit: Joey Bosa, edge

Bosa, who signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract, had a solid bounce-back season in Buffalo after battling injuries in his final three seasons with the Chargers. The high-motor edge rusher recorded five sacks and 16 QB hits.

Miss: Joshua Palmer, WR

Palmer was the other notable free-agent signing the Bills took from the Chargers. But this one didn’t pay off, with Palmer providing only 22 catches for 303 yards and no touchdowns in 12 games. He signed a three-year, $29 million contract.

Carolina Panthers

Hit: Rico Dowdle, RB

Dowdle gave Carolina a midseason spark after taking over the starting duties from Chuba Hubbard. He rushed for 1,076 yards and six touchdowns to more than earn his one-year, $2.75 million deal.

Miss: Tershawn Wharton, DT

After missing out on Milton Williams, the Panthers turned their attention to Wharton to help improve their run defense, signing him to a three-year, $45.05 million contract. But Plan B backfired, with Wharton logging only two sacks in nine games played.

Chicago Bears

Hit: Drew Dalman, C

Signing Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal was the key to the latest offensive line makeover in Chicago working out. The new trio of Dalman, Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson helped Caleb Williams have a solid second season. But Dalman made shocking news Tuesday, when he informed the team that he has plans to retire.

Miss: Dayo Odeyingbo, edge

The Bears whiffed on their gamble of handing Odeyingbo a three-year, $48 million contract. He played in only eight games, recording one sack and four QB hits.

Cincinnati Bengals

Hit: B.J. Hill, DT

Hill, who received a three-year, $33 million contract extension, has been one of the few dependable players on the Bengals’ poor defense the past few seasons. He’s a quality run defender, but there’s a possibility the team will cut him this offseason to save cap space.

Miss: T.J. Slaton Jr., DT

Slaton was supposed to help Hill in the trenches, but he struggled at times after signing a two-year, $14.1 million deal. The former Packers standout had three sacks in his first season in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns

Hit: Devin Bush, LB

Bush has gone from a struggling former first-round pick to a free-agent gem. He signed a one-year, $3.2 million contract and formed a productive duo with Carson Schwesinger. Bush recorded three interceptions and two sacks.

Miss: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, edge

Tryon-Shoyinka, who signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal, is another former first-round pick that Cleveland took a chance on, but his stint didn’t last long, with the team trading him to the Bears in the middle of the season.

Javonte Williams has already been extended for outperforming his intiital Cowboys deal. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys

Hit: Javonte Williams, RB

In less than a year, Williams turned his one-year, $3 million deal into a three-year, $24 million contract extension. He instantly flourished with the Cowboys, producing a career-high 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Miss: Kenneth Murray Jr., LB

Murray had a rough time patrolling the middle of Dallas’s defense. The team acquired him last March in a trade with the Titans and took on the final year of the two-year, $15.5 million deal he signed with Tennessee.

Denver Broncos

Hit: Talanoa Hufanga, S

The Broncos have no regrets about committing to a three-year, $45 million deal with Hufanga despite his lengthy injury history. Hufanga played his first complete season since 2022 and was named a second-team All-Pro.

Miss: Dre Greenlaw, LB

Denver’s three-year, $31.5 million pact with Greenlaw didn’t work out as well. He again dealt with injuries, appearing in only eight games with one sack and one interception.

Detroit Lions

Hit: Derrick Barnes, LB

The Lions have had much better success in the draft than in free agency in recent memory, but they found stability with Barnes and re-signed the 2021 fourth-pick to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension. He had 78 total tackles, four sacks and one interception in ’25.

Miss: D.J. Reed, CB

For whatever reason, the Lions’ recent swings for cornerbacks haven’t panned out. Reed had his impressive moments last year, but the team likely expected more consistency after signing him to a three-year, $48 million deal.

Green Bay Packers

Hit: Isaiah McDuffie, CB

McDuffie earned his playing time as a 2021 sixth-round pick for the Packers. He earned a two-year, $8 million contract extension last year and followed that with a solid season that consisted of 12 starts, 92 total tackles and one interception.

Miss: Aaron Banks, G

Banks, who signed a four-year, $77 million deal, failed to find his footing in his first season in Green Bay. He was one of two splash signings that backfired for the Packers in 2025, including the four-year, $48 million contract with cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Houston Texans

Hit: Sheldon Rankins, DT

Rankins, who signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal, had a productive second stint in Houston. He started in every game for arguably the best defense in football, recording three sacks, 35 total tackles and nine QB hits.

Miss: Cam Robinson, OT

The Robinson experiment didn’t last long, with the Texans flipping his one-year, $12 million deal to the Browns in a midseason trade. He’s played on four teams since 2024.

Indianapolis Colts

Hit: Daniel Jones, QB

Despite the late-season Achilles injury, Jones proved to be a quality quarterback under coach Shane Steichen’s guidance and helped the Colts jump to an 8–2 start before they tumbled in the standings. Jones, who threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, will soon receive a pay raise after taking a one-year, $14 million prove-it-deal. He was given the transition tag on Tuesday .

Miss: Charvarius Ward, CB

There’s been chatter of Ward contemplating retirement after sustaining multiple concussions in his first season in Indianapolis. He signed a three-year, $54 million contract last year.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Hit: Robert Hainsey, C

There was skepticism about the Jaguars committing to a three-year, $21 million contract to a player who struggled with the Buccaneers. But Hainsey proved to be a reliable center and blocker for Trevor Lawrence.

Miss: Dyami Brown, WR

Brown displayed flashes of high potential in his one year of catching passes from Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. But that didn’t continue in Jacksonville after the two sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Kansas City Chiefs

Hit: Jaylon Moore, OT

Signing Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal wasn’t very fruitful for the Chiefs last season. But he provided depth and flexibility, and there’s a chance he’ll start at right tackle this season after the pending departure of Jawaan Taylor.

Miss: Jerry Tillery, DT

Tillery, who signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract, continued to lack consistency on the field. The former first-round pick of the Chargers appeared in 17 games and made three starts last season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Hit: Jeremy Chinn, S

There weren’t many options to choose from, which isn’t surprising for a three-win team. But Chinn was a reliable playmaker in the back end of the defense, earning his two-year, $16.2 million pact with the Silver and Black.

Miss: Geno Smith, QB

It was bad enough that the Raiders handed the Seahawks a third-round pick for Smith. They also gave him a two-year, $75 million contract extension before he delivered a dreadful 2025 season.

Los Angeles Chargers

Hit: Keenan Allen, WR

Allen, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal, showed he still has plenty to offer during his second stint with the Chargers. The 33-year-old Allen recorded 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the franchise’s all-time receptions leader in the process.

Miss: Mekhi Becton, G

The Chargers likely have plenty of regrets about committing to a two-year, $20 million deal with Becton, who struggled on the field and often failed to complete games.

Los Angeles Rams

Hit: Nate Landman, LB

The Rams’ two-year, $44 million signing of Davante Adams can be considered a hit, but no one expected much from Landman, a special teams contributor in Atlanta before arriving in Los Angeles. He turned his one-year, $1.1 million deal into a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension.

Miss: Tutu Atwell, WR

Surprisingly, the Rams handed Atwell a one-year, $10 million deal despite his minimal production in his first four seasons. He only recorded six catches for 192 yards and one touchdown last season.

Miami Dolphins

Hit: Tyrel Dodson, LB

Dodson, who returned on a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension, has formed a strong duo with Jordyn Brooks. Dodson had 129 total tackles, five sacks and one interception last year.

Miss: James Daniels, G

Daniels didn’t get much time to prove he was worth the three-year, $24 million commitment he made with the Dolphins because he sustained a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 1. He was released last month.

Minnesota Vikings

Hit: Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Rodgers proved to be a versatile playmaker after inking a two-year, $11 million deal. He had a sensational performance against the Bengals last season, scoring two defensive touchdowns in the first half.

Miss: Javon Hargrave, DT

There were many misses for the Vikings last free agency, including Jonathan Allen, Ryan Kelly and Will Fries. But let’s go with Hargrave, whose production didn’t come close to matching his two-year, $30 million deal. The team has plans to cut Hargrave this month.

The Patriots spent big on players such as Milton Williams and it took them to the Super Bowl. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

New England Patriots

Hit: Milton Williams, DT

It was a fruitful 2025 free agency for the Patriots, but they would not have advanced to the Super Bowl without the splash four-year, $104 million signing of Williams, who immediately created havoc in the trenches.

Miss: Marcus Epps, S

It was difficult finding a miss, but Epps didn’t spend much time in New England after being cut in August. He inked a one-year, $1.4 million contract with the Patriots.

New Orleans Saints

Hit: Chase Young, edge

The Saints made a massive risk by handing Young a three-year, $51 million contract extension. He still dealt with injuries, but he delivered a career-high 10 sacks with 15 QB hits.

Miss: Brandin Cooks, WR

Cooks’s return to New Orleans wasn’t very successful. Not long after agreeing to a two-year, $13 million contract, he asked to be waived by the Saints before joining the Bills in November.

New York Giants

Hit: Jevon Holland, S

Holland, who signed a three-year, $45.3 million deal, had mixed results in his first year in New York, but his versatility helped the back end of the defense.

Miss: Paulson Adebo, CB

Adebo, the Giants’ other splash signing of 2025, struggled with consistency in coverage. He signed a three-year, $54 million deal.

New York Jets

Hit: Jamien Sherwood, LB

Sherwood still played with the same high motor after receiving a three-year, $45 million contract extension. He recorded 154 total tackles, eight for loss and two sacks.

Miss: Justin Fields, QB

The Jets were wrong to believe they would be the team to get the most out of Fields, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract. He again struggled with accuracy and only started nine games.

Philadelphia Eagles

Hit: Zack Baun, LB

Baun quickly proved that his 2024 season wasn’t a fluke, making the most of his three-year, $51 million contract extension. Baun recorded 123 total tackles, two interceptions and 3.5 sacks.

Miss: Azeez Ojulari, edge

Ojulari, who inked a one-year, $4 million deal, only played in three games and didn’t register a sack last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Hit: Aaron Rodgers, QB

The 42-year-old Rodgers is no longer in his prime, but his presence helped the Steelers win the AFC North last year. His experience was well worth the price of his one-year, $13.65 million deal.

Miss: Darius Slay, CB

Slay provided headaches for multiple teams last season. First, he made the Steelers regret committing $10 million guaranteed to him and he was waived in December. That was followed by Slay failing to report to the Bills after they claimed him on waivers.

Mac Jones turned out to be a great investment for the 49ers. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers

Hit: Mac Jones, QB

Jones’s stellar performances kept the team afloat during a wave of injuries, including to starting quarterback Brock Purdy. He likely would have received a hefty pay raise this month had he signed a one-year deal instead of agreeing to a two-year, $8.41 million deal with San Francisco. He’ll either be Purdy’s backup again or traded to a QB-needy team.

Miss: Luke Farrell, TE

The 49ers overpaid for the one-dimensional Farrell, who received a three-year, $15.75 million deal. He’s a quality blocker, but he only provided 11 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks

Hit: Sam Darnold, QB

There was no bigger free-agency hit than the three-year, $100.5 million pact the Seahawks and Darnold agreed to last March. He’s now in line for a sizable pay bump after guiding Seattle to a Super Bowl title. Darnold threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Miss: Cooper Kupp, WR

Kupp’s leadership and experience are valuable, but he’s no longer in his prime when it comes to playmaking. He only recorded 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns after signing a three-year, $45 million contract. Though he did score a touchdown in the NFC championship game, and you could argue that every move the Seahawks made last offseason led to a championship.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hit: Jamel Dean, CB

Dean had plenty of motivation after agreeing to take a pay cut last year. He delivered one of his better seasons and could now cash in for a second time in his career as a notable free agent. He reduced his pay from $12.5 million to $4.5 million last season.

Miss: Haason Reddick, edge

Reddick’s production drastically declined in his first season in Tampa Bay. He signed a one-year, $14 million contract before playing in 13 games and only logging 2.5 sacks.

Tennessee Titans

Hit: Kevin Zeitler, G

Zeitler, who signed a one-year, $9 million contract, had a career resurgence in his 14th NFL season. He might now have a healthy market heading into his age-36 season.

Miss: Dan Moore Jr., OT

Moore played well at times, but not well enough to justify the four-year, $82 million deal he got from Tennessee to leave Pittsburgh.

Washington Commanders

Hit: Marcus Mariota, QB

There weren’t many options to choose from in Washington’s nightmare season. But, hey, at least the Commanders had a quality backup in Mariota, who signed a one-year, $8 million contract extension, to help during the 10 games Jayden Daniels missed.

Miss: Javon Kinlaw, DT

Kinlaw was supposed to help improve the Commanders’ defense after securing a three-year, $45 million contract. But Washington ended up having one of the worst defenses in the league last year.

