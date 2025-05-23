Eagles' Assistant Again A Finalist For Dr. Z Award
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles highly-regarded offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland is again a finalist for the Pro Football Writers of America's Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman Award, which is a lifetime achievement honor for those who've had long-term success as an assistant coach at the NFL level.
Stoutland is set to enter his 13th season with Philadelphia and his 43rd as a pro or college coach in the 2025 season.
He's been a staple on the Philadelphia coaching staff through three head coaches --
Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni -- since arriving from Alabama in 2013 and has been a member of the organization's only two Super Bowl-winning staffs under Pederson in 2017-18 and Sirianni last season.
Stoutland has helped the Eagles develop consistently top-tier offensive line play over his tenure. He's coached Pro Bowl players through each of his first 12 seasons in Philadelphia, making him the only OL coach since the 1970 merger to do that.
Five of his students -- right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, recently retired center Jason Kelce, former left guard Evan Mathis, venerable left tackle Jason Peters - have been named All-Pro a combined 15 times to go with 26 Pro Bowl selections, the latest being center Cam Jurgens, who replaced Kelce last season.
Stoutland's lines have helped set numerous Eagles team records including rushing TDs (32 in 2022; tied-fourth in NFL history), rushing yards (2,048 in 2024), and has blocked for two NFL rushing leaders LeSean McCoy (2013) and Saquon Barkley, who rushed for an NFL record 2,504 yards (including the postseason) in 2024-25 and a franchise record 2,005 yards in the regular season.
Before his time in Philadelphia, Stoutland coached in college with the Crimson Tide, Michigan State, Syracuse, Cornell, and Southern Connecticut State.
The other finalists for the Zimmerman Award are Thomas Catlin, a long-time defensive coordinator for Seattle, legendary DC Floyd Peters, who developed some of the best pass rushes ever with San Francisco, Detroit and Minnesota, former Joe Gibbs DC Richie Petitbon, 39-year coach Terry Robiskie, a long-time OC, and another pass rush specialist John Teerlinck, who helped develop Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney and John Randle.
Stoutland is the only repeat finalist from last year, when current Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo, who was an Eagles defensive assistant for eight seasons when Andy Reid was in Philadelphia, and Tennessee OL coach Bill Callahan were honored.
Two of the five finalists will again be honored this year.