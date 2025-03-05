Longhorns Country

Report: Texas Longhorns Hire Former West Virginia HC Neal Brown

The Texas Longhorns have reportedly hired former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.

Zach Dimmitt

Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown talks with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown talks with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have reportedly made a new addition to their coaching staff as the 2025 offseason treads on.

Per reports from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods, the Longhorns have hired former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to a role that remains unknown as of now.

Neal Brow
Sep 21, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Brown, 44, was fired by West Virginia at the end of the 2024 regular season the team finished with a 6-6 record. He had spent six years as head coach of the Moutaineers with a 37-35 overall record. West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott, who was recently hired by Texas in the same role, took over as the interim head coach for West Virginia's bowl game against the Memphis Tigers.

Though his exact role likely won't be announced until later, it's safe to assume Brown's offensive expertise will come into play here, particularly at the quarterback position. He was also previously the head coach at Troy after working as the offensive coordinator with Kentucky and Texas Tech. He also worked with quarterbacks at both stops, making it possible that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to bring him along due to Brown's experience with the position.

The Longhorns faced Brown four times while he was the head coach at West Virginia. He went 1-3 against Texas in the Big 12.

Texas begins its 2025 regular season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday, Aug. 30.

