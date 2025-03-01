Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Falls Short of Xavier Worthy's Record
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond was unable to back up his 40-yard dash guarantee at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Bond finished with a 4.41 on his first attempt and a 4.4 on his second attempt, falling well short of former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy's 4.21 set last season. While meeting with the media on Friday, Bond guaranteed that he would beat Worthy's record.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said,per ESPN's Todd Archer."I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1."
Though Bond fell short of the record, there's no doubt he possesses elite speed, something Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about during the regular season.
"He's fast. He's definitely fast," Sarkisian said of Bond. "Everybody's got their own redeeming quality. And probably at the top of his list from a redeeming quality is he has elite speed. ... For us, he's made some big-time catches, some big-time plays. He's starting to become one of those guys. He catches a curl route, you hold your breath because he might spin out and go."
Bond finished his first season at Texas with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns along with four carries for 98 yards and one score.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
