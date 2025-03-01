Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond Falls Short of Xavier Worthy's Record

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond came up short of the 40-yard dash record set by Xavier Worthy last year.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Isaiah Bond (WO05) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas wideout Isaiah Bond (WO05) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond was unable to back up his 40-yard dash guarantee at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Bond finished with a 4.41 on his first attempt and a 4.4 on his second attempt, falling well short of former Texas receiver Xavier Worthy's 4.21 set last season. While meeting with the media on Friday, Bond guaranteed that he would beat Worthy's record.

Isaiah Bond
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said,per ESPN's Todd Archer."I anticipate running 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great, I might run a 4.1."

Though Bond fell short of the record, there's no doubt he possesses elite speed, something Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about during the regular season.

"He's fast. He's definitely fast," Sarkisian said of Bond. "Everybody's got their own redeeming quality. And probably at the top of his list from a redeeming quality is he has elite speed. ... For us, he's made some big-time catches, some big-time plays. He's starting to become one of those guys. He catches a curl route, you hold your breath because he might spin out and go."

Bond finished his first season at Texas with 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns along with four carries for 98 yards and one score.

The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.

