Texas Longhorns Targeting Former West Virginia Head Coach
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns don't appear to be done with plucking members of the West Virginia coaching staff.
Per reports Monday from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the Longhorns are targeting former West Viriginia head coach Neal Brown for a potential role on the Texas coaching staff. The Longhorns recently hired West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott to the same role.
Brown, 44, was fired by West Virginia at the end of the 2024 regular season after a 6-6 finish. He spent six years at the helm with a 37-35 overall record. Scott took over as the interim head coach for WVU's bowl game.
Brown was also previously the head coach at Troy after working as the offensive coordinator with Kentucky and Texas Tech. He also worked with quarterbacks at both stops, making it possible that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to bring him along due to Brown's experience with the position.
As the head coach at West Virginia, Brown went 1-3 against Texas in the Big 12. He and the Mountaineers beat the Longhorns 31-23 in Morgantown during Sarkisian's first year at Texas in 2021. The Longhorns beat WVU 38-20 in Austin the following season.
Texas has already made a slew of new staffing changes this offseason. Time will tell if Brown is the latest name to join the bunch.
The Longhorns will kick off their 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Aug. 30.
