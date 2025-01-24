Report: Texas Longhorns Interview Ohio State Buckeyes Coach
The Texas Longhorns are reportedly looking to make some additions to the coaching staff early in the 2025 offseason.
According to reports from Chip Brown of Horns247, the Longhorns have interviewed an assistant coach from Ohio State for a spot on the Texas staff. The Buckeyes' season wrapped on Monday with a 34-23 win in the National Championship over Notre Dame.
Of course, it was the Buckeyes who ended the Longhorns' season in the Cotton Bowl the game prior with a 28-14 win in the CFP Semifinal. For the Longhorns, adding some of that championship-winning experience could be big for a Texas team looking to get over that semifinal hump next season in the first year with Arch Manning starting at quarterback.
Both teams will have an entire offseason to prep for their Week 1 matchup in Columbus next season, and hiring a former Buckeyes assistant certainly wouldn't hurt the Longhorns in that regard if the hire ends up being made.
Many Ohio State players have started entering the transfer portal after the title game, though many could be at a disadvantage due to how many of the rosters across the country have already filled quickly with transfers. Coaches are now getting the chance to find new opportunities as well, and the Longhorns could be on the receiving end of a coaching hire whether that's from Ohio State or elsewhere.
Texas and Ohio State will kick off their 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 from Columbus. The kickoff time and streaming options will be announced at a later date.
