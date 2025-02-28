Texas Longhorns DT Alfred Collins Receives Major NFL Draft Stock Update
With the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine out of the way, there is already talk of prospects who've seen their draft stock rise. One of those seems to be Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Alfred Collins.
The five-year defensive linemen for the Longhorns put in an impressive display Thursday, as he was among the first position group (defensive tackles) to take the field for on-field work. While he was not among those who ran a 40-yard dash, Collins was named a "top two-round" prospect by the NFL Network's Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mid-way through his workout.
Jeremiah commented on Collins being a first or second-round prospect as the Longhorn ran through his first position drill. But it wasn't just Jeremiah who was impressed. So was his broadcast partner, Rich Eisen.
Given the timing of Jeremiah's projection, he was obviously high on Collins heading into Indianapolis. And now following his on-field workout, it seems he could continue to rise up the board.
Collins leaves Texas after a five-year career where he totaled 141 tackles, 18 for a loss, and seven sacks. Just this past season he was named a member of the first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American as he totaled 55 tackles, six for a loss, and one sack.
And while he measured in at the Combine at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds. It was his versatility to move around upfront that creates intrigue among talent evaluators.
"He has the traits to become a more consistent NFL rusher but the production is still untapped," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes. "He’s not a premier playmaker but he has the size, talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter."
With the Combine out of the way for Collins, he will now look ahead to the NFL Draft where he will hope to hear his name called relatively early.
