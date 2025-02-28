Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns DT Alfred Collins Receives Major NFL Draft Stock Update

Alfred Collins could be one of the biggest risers in the NFL Draft following his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Harrison Reno

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (DL08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (DL08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine out of the way, there is already talk of prospects who've seen their draft stock rise. One of those seems to be Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Alfred Collins.

The five-year defensive linemen for the Longhorns put in an impressive display Thursday, as he was among the first position group (defensive tackles) to take the field for on-field work. While he was not among those who ran a 40-yard dash, Collins was named a "top two-round" prospect by the NFL Network's Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mid-way through his workout.

Alfred Collins
Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) celebrates a quarterback sack in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the College Football Playoffs at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, Dec. 21, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremiah commented on Collins being a first or second-round prospect as the Longhorn ran through his first position drill. But it wasn't just Jeremiah who was impressed. So was his broadcast partner, Rich Eisen.

Given the timing of Jeremiah's projection, he was obviously high on Collins heading into Indianapolis. And now following his on-field workout, it seems he could continue to rise up the board.

Collins leaves Texas after a five-year career where he totaled 141 tackles, 18 for a loss, and seven sacks. Just this past season he was named a member of the first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American as he totaled 55 tackles, six for a loss, and one sack.

And while he measured in at the Combine at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds. It was his versatility to move around upfront that creates intrigue among talent evaluators.

"He has the traits to become a more consistent NFL rusher but the production is still untapped," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes. "He’s not a premier playmaker but he has the size, talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter."

With the Combine out of the way for Collins, he will now look ahead to the NFL Draft where he will hope to hear his name called relatively early.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: What Does Duane Akina Bring Back to Texas Longhorns?

MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend Michael Huff Welcomes Back Coach Duane Akina

MORE: Surprising Report About Quinn Ewers Injury Comes to Light

MORE: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit with Next 'Brock Bowers?'

MORE: Five-Star OT Sets Official Visit With Texas Longhorns

Published
Harrison Reno
HARRISON RENO

Home/Football