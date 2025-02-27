Texas Longhorns' Alfred Collins Names NFL Star as Role Model
As Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Alfred Collins prepares to take the field inside Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday for the start of the NFL Scouting Combine. He made the rounds doing media appearances on Wednesday.
This included an appearance on Pro Football Talk Live with Mike Florio and former Texas quarterback Chris Simms. Where he revealed which NFL player he looks up to as he starts his career as a professional.
"For sure Chris Jones," Collins said. "I really like him, the way he goes about his business, the way he plays. I want to get my game up there with him."
There may not be a better choice for player at Collins's position to look up to than the Kansas City Chiefs star. The former second-round pick out of Mississippi State has gone on to win three Super Bowls and be an NFL first-team All-Pro on three occasions throughout his career.
Meanwhile, in nine seasons he's totaled 310 tackles, 87 for a loss, 80.5 sacks, and 195 quarterback hits, as he's put himself in a position to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer when his career is all said and done.
While Collins isn't going into the draft process with the same expectations that Jones did. As Florio pointed out, the measurables between the two are similar. At 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds, Collins is just one inch smaller and eight pounds lighter than Jones's listed height and weight.
Collins leaves Texas after a five-year career where he totaled 141 tackles, 18 for a loss, and seven sacks. Just this past season he was named a member of the first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American as he totaled 55 tackles, six for a loss, and one sack.
An impressive senior season and one he will be looking to follow up with a good showing at the Combine. However, he did reveal on the show that he will not be doing the 40-yard dash, bench press, or cone drills. He'll wait to do those at his Pro-Day. However, he will still take part in the position drills.
