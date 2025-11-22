Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
It is a matchup in which the Longhorns look to avenge themselves, given their 35-10 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs last week.
The Razorbacks are far less impressive than the Bulldogs on paper, but they still aren’t a team that can be overlooked. Their 0-6 conference record fails to include mention of the fact that they have fallen by just one score against five of their SEC opponents this year.
The Longhorns will need to come out quick and establish their dominance against a lower ranked defense, especially given how strong the Razorbacks’ will likely be on the offensive side of the ball.
With just two weeks left in the 2025 regular season, Texas is presented with an opportunity to restore confidence and regain at least some level of trust from analysts across the college football world.
Here’s what our staff predicts will happen in Austin this weekend:
Tyler Firtel - staff writer
The Texas Longhorns are in desperate need of a bounce-back after the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend. I do not think this Arkansas game will come easy — the Razorbacks have an offense that has shown they can put up points and compete. But Arch Manning has displayed development as the season has gone on, and that continues into this Saturday.
Texas, behind its passing game and defensive pressure, gets the job done ahead of its Lone Star Showdown with Texas A&M.
Texas 34, Arkansas 24
JD Andress - staff writer
There’s a lot of indifference around the program after their third loss of the season last weekend, and while the Razorbacks have been in nearly every game they’ve lost, I don’t expect the Longhorns to drop this one. Pride is on the line the next two weeks.
Texas 31, Arkansas 17
Henry Hipschman - staff writer
Texas suffered a devastating loss to Georgia last week and is looking for a bounce-back against the Razorbacks. As it stands, it looks like the Longhorns are out of the college football playoffs, but if they can take home a few dominant wins in the next two weeks, perhaps they can squeak their way back in. Arkansas has kept games close against conference opponents, but Texas perhaps has a chip on its shoulder and will take home the big win it needs.
Texas 21, Arkansas 14
Carson Wersal - staff writer
To me, this game boils down to whether Texas' offensive line can show up against a pretty good Arkansas pass rush. While the Razorbacks' defense has been one of the worst in the country, a guy like Quincy Rhodes Jr. has the potential to be a game-wrecker. I think the Longhorns take this one but I think it's going to be an uncomfortably slow start for the Texas offense on Saturday.
Texas 27, Arkansas 17
Payton Blalock - staff writer
The Longhorns fell short across the board against the Bulldogs last Saturday, but I think that an afternoon home game could be just what the doctor ordered for this team. It won’t be easy, especially given how tightly the Razorbacks have battled SEC opponents all year, but I think this Texas offense is capable of creating and maintaining a lead against a weaker Arkansas defense.
Texas 31, Arkansas 21