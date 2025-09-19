Score Predictions for Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston Bearkats
The Texas Longhorns host the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT in a Week 4 meeting of Lone Star State schools.
In the first night game of the 2025 season at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas -- now ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll -- will look to show out in front of the home crowd ahead of a bye week that leads into its Southeastern Conference schedule.
Here are our staff's predictions for Saturday night's matchup:
Tyler Firtel -- Staff Writer
Coming off an underwhelming 27-10 victory over the UTEP Miners in Week 3, the Longhorns have a lot to prove against the Bearkats -- specifically offensively.
Following a performance in which he only completed 44% of his passes, including a streak of 10 straight incompletions, quarterback Arch Manning is in need of a bounce-back outing. Statistically, there are very few defenses more favorable to face.
The Texas offense finally starts fast and the passing attack has its best showing so far. The defense continues to do its thing on the other side of the ball. The Longhorns handily keep the Bearkats winless and earn their largest margin of victory yet.
Prediction: Texas 48, Sam Houston 7
Aaron Raley -- Staff Writer
Arch Manning hasn’t gotten off to a hot start, aside from the San Jose State game, but the Texas defense has definitely been as advertised in 2025.
As the Horns welcome the Bearkats, I expect Arch to make more progress in his motions, andthe bye week next week will come at a perfect time for everything on the offense to get nailed down before conference play starts.
As for now, Saturday’s game should be viewed as a chance for Manning to reprove himself, which I believe he will.
Prediction: Texas 38, Sam Houston 14
Jon Alfano -- Staff Writer
I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t worried about the Longhorns’ offense at this point. Arch Manning hasn’t looked anything like the quarterback that generated so much hype before the season, and while a rough performance against Ohio State’s elite defense was excusable, last week’s showing against UTEP wasn’t.
It’s also not a good sign that he’s the team’s leading rusher through three games, even with Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter both being banged up.
The Longhorns will win this game by multiple scores, but they need to show progress before SEC play begins two weeks from now.
Prediction: Texas 35, Sam Houston 7
Ylver Deleon-Rios -- Staff Writer
Texas desperately need to look cohesive on offense as SEC play closes in. With there finally non conference game I expect the offense to try and look better while the defense is already a strong unit. The Bearkats should be no match for the Longhorns talent wise.
Prediction: Texas 45, Sam Houston 7
Henry Hipschman -- Staff Writer
Sam Houston is another non-conference opponent that Texas should defeat with ease, but this game goes beyond the score. It’s Arch Manning's last chance before the start of conference play that he can find some better footing in the offense.
This could easily be his breakout game of the season. I think Manning finds his receivers with more consistency and take another victory.
Prediction: Texas 35, Sam Houston 7
Isabella Capuchino -- Staff Writer
Since the Bearkats currently sit at 0-3, Saturday’s game should be a pretty easy win for the Longhorns — it’ll just be a matter by how much they win by. I think, if Texas has made their offensive tweaks, we’ll see a true Longhorns blow-out in their final non-conference in the regular season.
Prediction: Texas 41, Sam Houston 10