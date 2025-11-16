Scuffle Breaks Out After End of Texas vs. Georgia Game
The Texas Longhorns were on the receiving end of multiple punches from the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter of the 35-10 loss in Athens.
So what's one more hit after the final horn has sounded?
Though the Bulldogs have dominated Texas since last season with three straight wins, it seems that a bit of a rivalry is brewing based on what ensued when players from both teams met on the field after the game at Sanford Stadium was over.
Georgia LB Gabe Harris Jr. Hits Texas OL DJ Campbell
While Arch Manning and many other Longhorns were showing their respect to Georgia players, things weren't so sweet between Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. and Texas offensive guard DJ Campbell.
Cameras caught Harris Jr. shoving Campbell's helmet as the two exchanged some trash talk on the field. It's unclear what started the altercation, but it's clear there wasn't many compliments involved.
Take a look:
In the middle of the altercation was Texas tight end Jordan Washington, who was trying to break things up before some Georgia staffers came in and put an end to it all for both sides.
Texas safety Michael Taaffe could also be seen trying to calm down the situation.
Earlier in the week, Texas defensive lineman Colin Simmons commented on talking trash and how it's simply a part of his personality and game. Texas had its fair share of heated moments against Vanderbit, but appeared to minimize that against Georgia, until the final seconds ticked off at least.
“Let me go out there and play my game. … It’s gonna be a little smack talk here and there," Simmons said. "That's football. As long as we know to keep things between the lines, then we're good.”
Despite the small scuffle, it's nice to see that players and coaches from both sides were looking to end things quickly and keep level heads.
After all, there's not much smack talk Texas can give toward Georgia based on what we've seen since last season.
Georgia SEC schedule will now end its season with matchups against Charlotte (Nov. 22) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 28). The Bulldogs have but locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff.
As for the Longhorns, they will close out the regular season with a pair of home games against Arkansas and Texas A&M, looking to bolster their already slim CFP hopes.