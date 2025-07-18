SEC Media Days Takeaway: Arch Manning Letting the On-Field Play Do the Talking
His crowd at SEC Media Days, compared to the likes of Johnny Manziel and Tim Tebow, you'd think Arch Manning would have a lot to say.
But Manning -- as media trained as a 21-year-old can be -- gave modest, brief answers.
Instead of having a personality where his on-the-field plays will have to live up to the hype of his talk, Manning is taking the opposite route.
Manning representing Texas at SEC Media Days
"I think more so now, just dealing with the media and stuff, I don't really care about all that. I'm just here to play football. That's kind of what I want my focus to be," Manning said while surrounded by a congested media presence on Tuesday.
With his family's reputation, stemming from his grandfather and uncles' success at the quarterback position, Manning has been in the spotlight since high school. Then, as the No. 1-ranked player in the 2023 class, his college decision was one of the most followed in recruiting history.
After spending two seasons developing behind Quinn Ewers, the buzz around his name is at an all-time high as he becomes the Longhorns' full-time starter. But Manning maintains a level of humility impressive for a guy of his ongoing popularity.
"I feel like I'm a pretty normal guy. I like to hang out with my buddies, play golf. I take football pretty seriously. Other than that, just a regular guy," Manning said.
Instead of promoting himself, which he truly could do as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner and quarterback for the SEC preseason favorites, Manning chooses to show unwavering commitment to his process and appreciate the people who have helped him to get to this position -- including Ewers.
"I learned so much from Quinn [Ewers] in my two years behind him," Manning said. "I think he handled it like a pro. It's definitely not easy having me as the backup with all the media. I'm forever grateful for him. I actually texted him the other week for advice on two-minute, what kind of plays he likes to start with."
On Tuesday, Manning continued to demonstrate a character that gives his Texas teammates, the staff and the fanbase no reason to doubt he can be the leader of a championship-pedigree program.
"He's a great guy. He's a great teammate. He's got an unbelievable work ethic," coach Steve Sarkisian said. "And I think, if he stays true to himself, that's going to help him navigate these (adversity-filled) waters as they present themselves. We've got to do a great job of supporting him around him, as coaches, as players, and ultimately, I think he's prepared for the moment, but now it's just time for him to go do it and enjoy doing it quite frankly."
The challenges will begin from the first snap in Ohio Stadium, facing the reigning national champions. But if there's anything we've learned about Texas from SEC Media Days, it's that Manning will be ready for the test and the Longhorns have his back.