Should Texas Longhorns Pursue Explosive USC Trojans WR Transfer Zachariah Branch?
One of - if not the - most explosive players in the country has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the Texas Longhorns could be a fit.
According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, former five-star recruit and USC Trojans receiver Zachariah Branch entered the portal on Tuesday following two seasons with the Trojans. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
In his two seasons in Los Angeles, the former Trojan was an explosive play waiting to happen, catching 78 passes for 823 yards and three scores and rushing 11 times for 87 yards and one score in 23 games. He also returned 29 kicks for 406 yards and one touchdown, and 29 punts for 547 yards and one touchdown, giving him 1,863 all-purpose yards in just 23 games.
Branch was a member of the 2023 class, where he was a consensus five-star and top-10 recruit, and ranked as the No. 7 played in the nation, the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 1 player in Nevada, per the 247Sports Player Rankings. Now as a transfer, Branch ranks as the No. 3 overall player in the portal, and the No. 2 wide receiver, per the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
"The decision to move on was a tough decision," Zachariah told Thamel. "I love USC! The hospitality and the love I received from everyone while being there was great. I just feel like embarking upon a new journey is what's best for my future."
So, should the Longhorns pursue the ultra-speedy wideout?
It should be noted right off the bat that Branch entered the portal with a no-contact tag, meaning he can contact teams himself, but schools cannot reach out to him. This is usually an indication that Branch already has his next destination picked out.
Pete Nakos of On3 did note that Miami, Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, and Louisville were five teams to watch for Branch, though that does not mean the Longhorns are necessarily out of the picture.
The Longhorns are going to be in big need of receiver help heading into the 2025 season, with Isaiah Bond likely heading to the NFL, Silas Bolden a senior, and Matthew Golden also potentially entering his name into the draft. Not to mention, the Longhorns also lost Johntay Cook to the portal, and former Georgia Tech wideout and top transfer product Eric Singleton, who visited Texas on Monday, appears to be Auburn-bound.
Branch could help fill that void instantly, creating a dynamic trio of wideouts with Ryan Wingo and DeAndre Moore, alongside incoming freshmen Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett. The Longhorns also really like what they have in freshmen Parker Livingstone, Aaron Butler, and Freddie Dubose, but will still likely look for one more difference-maker at receiver, even if Branch entered the fold.
Now, with all of that in mind, would Branch fit the Longhorns' system?
The answer to that is a resounding yes. Branch could fill the same position as Isaiah Bond, and Xavier Worthy, or even play a similar role to Silas Bolden, either of which could use his speed to devastating effect. He would also likely be a big part of the return game, as he is arguably the most dangerous weapon in the country on special teams.
However, that's not all the Longhorns would get from signing Branch.
According to the report from Thamel, Branch's older brother Zion, who also entered the portal on Tuesday, plans to sign wherever Zachariah does. The elder Branch is a safety who ranked as a consensus four-star recruit, and the No. 58 player in the country in the 2022 class, per 247Sports.
The Longhorns are pretty healthy in terms of talent at the safety position with Jonah Williams coming in, and the returning talents of Michael Taaffe, Derek Williams, Jelani McDonald, Xavier Filsaime, and Jordon Johnson-Rubell.
That said, Zion is an elite talent himself, and would provide some serious value to the Texas secondary should he also choose to come to Austin.
And if the Longhorns manage to sign both, it would be a major win for Steve Sarkisian and company on both sides of the ball.
