Texas Longhorns Stars Kelvin Banks and Jahdae Barron Named FWAA All-Americans
Already voted the best at their positions, Texas Longhorns junior offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and senior corner Jahdae Barron have received another honor, they were voted first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America. Last week, Banks won the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior lineman, and Barron won the Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back.
Ahead of the first round of the College Football Playoff, several Texas players have earned honors, but none more than Banks. Along with winning the Outland Trophy, and becoming the second Longhorn in two years to win it, he won the Lombardi Award as well.
Both Banks and Barron were named first-team AP All-Americans and were some of the only Longhorns to earn All-SEC honors, also being named to the first team.
The pair have been leaders on the field all season, with Barron leading Texas in interceptions, with five. Banks has been recognized by Pro Football Focus as an offensive lineman to watch going into the 2025 NFL Draft, even though Banks says he hasn't decided what his future will hold yet.
Both are turning their focus to Clemson for the College Football Playoff this weekend, but recognize the importance of winning their respective awards.
"It's amazing, you know, but it's kind of like after the game, you got the 24-hour rule, but I gave myself 48 hours. But, I mean, it's over with now, and it's a bigger goal that I wanted and as a team, and that's what we're trying to go get," Barron said.
When talking to his mentor, Michael Huff, he was told, "Win a natty and then talk to me," and that's what Barron and the rest of the Texas team have turned their focus to.
"(Huff) was actually like, so serious," Barron said. "It's just, it's just to change my mindset and just to know whatever I did doesn't even matter."
Banks is also keeping the team mentality going into this weekend's game. After leaving the Texas A&M game with an ankle injury and missing the Georgia game, Banks is confident that he will be starting come Saturday.
"I've been attacking my rehab process," Banks said. "So I'm confident in my ankle, in where I'm at, my process and the Georgia game, it was it was just a sense of, could I tolerate the pain the ankle, or if I could, if I felt like I can go and at that moment, I just felt like it wasn't the right time for me to try to play in the game."
Texas's superstars will take the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium one last time this season on Saturday at 3 PM against Clemson for a chance to face Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.
