Former Texas Longhorns DL Finds New Home In SEC

Texas Longhorns ex Aaron Bryan has found a new home in the SEC after making his commitment decision.

Nov 9, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Aaron Bryant (53) takes the field with teammates before a game against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns will be seeing former defensive tackle Aaron Bryant again.

It will just be on the other sideline.

Following his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this month, Bryant took a handful of visits to different programs around the country, trying to find his next home.

And on Tuesday night, he found that home, committing to the Vanderbilt Commodores, per an announcement from his personal X account.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound third-year lineman tallied 13 games played with the Longhorns, including the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State in 2023.

Bryant was part of the 2022 recruiting class, as a state and region All-Star in Mississippi and ranked No. 8 overall in the state. He was selected to participate in the 2021 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game by the Mississippi Association of Coaches and the Mississippi High School Activities Association, as well as the 2021 Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star Football Game by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Bryant was ranked No. 290 in the country.

Though he played in the season opener against ULM and got some more snaps against UTSA, Bryant ultimately redshirted his freshman year with no statistics recorded. As a redshirt freshman, Bryant saw the field seven times and recorded his first career tackle against Baylor in Waco.

This season, Bryant played in four games, but only recorded statistics in one -- a single assisted tackle against Florida. He also played against Colorado State, Oklahoma, and the regular season matchup against Georgia. He will finish his time at Texas with just two tackles.

Bryant will make his return to Austiin on Nov. 1, when he and the Commodores head to Austin to take on the Longhorns.

