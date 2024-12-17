Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Sees Some Big Issues With The NCAA Transfer Portal
There's no question about the fact that it's been a hectic month for college football, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is certainly feeling the fatigue. With early national signing day on Dec. 4 and the opening of the transfer portal on Dec. 9 interrupting the SEC Championship and now the first round of the College Football Playoff, Sarkisian is having to focus his attention in multiple directions.
He said the past few weeks have been unexpected in the way that they've demanded so much energy, and throwing in the fact that players are preparing to enter their professional careers has added even more to his plate.
"This has been a very challenging, call it, three weeks," Sarkisian said during Monday's media availability. "When you think about [it], we had signing day on Wednesday of the SEC Championship game, and so we were trying to solidify that class and get ready to play for an SEC Championship on Saturday, and then Monday, the transfer portal opens, and so you're dealing with current players on your roster who are trying to make decisions if they want to stay, if they want to transfer, and all the while, still talk to some players about the NFL, because those conversations are happening. So last week was a was a busy week for me, more so than I was probably anticipating."
Through the chaos, Sarkisian was able to sign three new recruits in the class of 2025 while also bringing in three new transfers in Purdue defensive lineman Cole Brevard, Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence, and Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester.
But in order to help his audience fully grasp how stressful it's been to keep bringing in success from all areas, Sarkisian relayed an analogy that he said he used in a previous interview, tying in another upcoming major sports event.
"In three weeks, the NFL playoffs are going to begin. And imagine, I don't know how many teams go to the NFL playoffs, eight or something like that, or 10. I don't know how many get in, but imagine every one of those players becoming free agents the day that they announce who's in the playoffs. And that's what's happening in college football," Sarkisian said. "Every quarterback is essentially a free agent right now, every O-lineman, every D-lineman, every running back, and then also our free agents are all the other teams that didn't make the playoffs, and so for the teams that didn't play in conference championship games or not playing in the college football playoffs, they can devote a lot more time to free agency when we're devoting time to trying to win a championship, whether it's a conference championship or a national championship."
So far, nearly 10 Longhorns have already entered the portal, including most recently defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell, defensive linemen Jaray Bledsoe and Tiaoalii Savea, pass rusher Justice Finkley, and wide receiver Johntay Cook.
Sarkisian mentioned that some of them announced that they would remain with the team through its Playoff run, but his main concern centers around the rest of his players' ability to efficiently practice amidst all the change.
"A couple of the guys that have gone in the portal are going to stick around and stay throughout the remainder of the playoffs. Tia Savea is going to do that, Justice Finkley is going to do that. I think we have a couple of other guys that are still trying to decide how they want to go about it," Sarkisian said. "I'm not concerned about our depth in the game. From a defensive line perspective, the guys that play will be ready to play and we'll be adequate depth there. More of the concern is how to practice, and I think this is one of the unintended consequences of having the portal while the Playoffs are occurring, because now we're having to have guys, have to one, prepare to play in a game, but also two, service the offense to get them ready to play in the game."
For now, he said that there are adjustments being made, and regardless of who else enters the portal before Texas officially enters the Playoff on Saturday, it will be prepared for a talented Clemson Tigers squad.
"I don't think that that's what we intended to do when we opened the portal the way that we did, and I'm sure other teams are dealing with some of the same issues that we are, too, so we're managing it," Sarkisian said. "We adjusted some of our practice plan to account for that, and I think we're in a good spot."
Sarkisian and the No. 5 Longhorns look to turn all their full attention onto the No. 12 Tigers as the two face off in the first round of the 12-team bracket Playoff at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
