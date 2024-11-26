Texas Longhorns Defense Talks Challenge of Defending Aggies QB Marcel Reed
The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will face off for the first time in 23 years this Saturday with a spot in the SEC Championship on the line. The game will be the most expensive one in the history of college football, as fans are ecstatic to see the renewal of the Lone Star Showdown.
The Texas defense is one of the best, if not the best defense in the country, but Texas A&M brings a unique challenge. Marcel Reed, a true dual-threat quarterback.
Since he was promoted to starter over Conner Weigman, the freshman has thrown for 1,426 yards, 12 touchdowns and run for 441 yards on 93 carries and six more touchdowns on the ground. Texas has faced dual-threat quarterbacks before, but none as strong as Reed.
"I haven't really compared him to the other guys, but just watching on tape this morning and watching yesterday, watching that full Auburn game, play by play, and realizing that Auburn's got some guys and he can make some really good guys miss, and then he can do it with his legs, but he also does it with his arm," senior defensive back Michael Taaffe said. "And, you know, he's got a really, really talented arm too. You know, His specialty is scrambling around and making plays with his feet, but his arm is pretty talented. So you have to be very disciplined. You have to be very detailed in the back to play a guy like that, you have to be very patient and not try to be Superman. Let the plays come, and when the plays come, go make them."
The Texas defense is third overall in points per game allowed with just 12.1 and second overall in yards per game allowed with 247.5 and is prepared for any situation. Sophomore linebacker Anthony Hill compared Reed's skills to those of Lamar Jackson.
"He's an elite football player," Hill said. "I really like watching him play in a couple games. I've seen him play. He kind of reminds me of Lamar, just the way he moves and runs around. I mean, it's going to be a good task to try to face him, and we're just looking forward to the to the obstacle."
The Lonestar Showdown will return on Saturday Nov 30 and kickoff at 6:30 PM on ABC.
