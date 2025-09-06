Longhorns Country

Steve Sarkisian Comments on Arrest of Texas Longhorns DB Wardell Mack

Texas Longhorns defensive back Wardell Mack was arrested ahead of the home opener against San Jose State.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and defensive back Wardell Mack celebrate with the team after a win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
/ Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were hit with a bit of an off-the-field distraction in the days following their season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

According to Travis County records, Texas defensive back Wardell Mack was arrested in Austin on Wednesday morning after being charged for driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. His bond was set at $3,000 after being booked into a Travis County Jail.

Per an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN, Mack was found driving with two THC vape pens and appeared "nervous" to officers with a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle. The news emerged leading up to Texas' home opener against San Jose State.

Steve Sarkisian Reacts to Wardell Mack's Arrest

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian
/ Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

While meeting with the local media via Zoom on Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shared his brief thoughts on Mack's legal situation, saying the team will handle things internally.

"Wardell, obviously we're aware of the situation that occurred," Sarkisian said. "We're obviously monitoring the authorities and where they stand on it, and then anything that happens beyond that, we'll handle internally. So that's that."

A product of John Ehret High School in Marrero, LA, Mack was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Originally committed to the Florida Gators out of high school, Mack flipped his commitment to Texas last November. He also received offers from teams like Miami, Alabama, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida State, Colorado, Nebraska, Arizona State, LSU, Texas A&M, Duke and more.

Wardell Mack's Freshman Season

Texas Longhorns defensive back Wardell Mack
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Wardell Mack (27) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mack finished the 2024 season with four appearances, playing against Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe, UTSA and Florida before utilizing his redshirt. He had an acrobatic interception in the season-opening win over the Colorado State Rams before posting two total tackles and a solo tackle in the win over Florida during SEC play later in the season.

Mack received some major praise from notable Texas players, including former Longhorns star cornerback Jahdae Barron, for his interception in the season opener.

"That was a crazy pick," Barron said postgame. "It doesn't matter who gets in, at any depth, you go in and play fast and create success and create a name for yourself."

However, it's unclear at this point if Mack will have a chance to return to the field for Texas this season as the legal situation continues.

Texas and San Jose State will kick off from Austin on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.

