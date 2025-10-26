Steve Sarkisian Delivers Fiery Response to NFL Rumors
The Texas Longhorns won in epic comeback fashion over Mississippi State on Saturday night.
But head coach Steve Sarkisian still had a bone to pick with the media.
On the morning of his team's critical SEC Showdown in Starkville, reports began to swirl that Sarkisian's representation was putting out feelers to the NFL for recently vacated openings, including the Tennessee Titans' job.
After mass hysteria from Longhorn fans began in Austin, Sarkisian's agents released a firm response a short time later, comdemning the report as "patently false and wildly innacurate."
Then, after his team rallied from 17 down against the Bulldogs to win 45-38 in overtime, Sarkisian finally had a chance to respond to the rumors himself.
And he didn't hold back.
Steve Sarkisian Firmly Denies NFL Reports
"It really pisses me off that one person can make a report that in turn, the entire media, sports world runs with as factual to the point that my agency and my agents have to put a statement out," Sarkisian said. "I had to do that to protect my locker room and my team. I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person to put that report out, and the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media. I respect what you guys do, I really do, and everybody else, but the fact that everybody ran that as truth is really embarrassing. I've got a small circle when I make decisions on what I do and what I don't do, and nobody would speak on my behalf without me knowing."
Sarkisian has been firmly entrenched in Austin since arriving on the scene in January of 2021.
Since then, he has led the Longhorns to a 44-19 record, including back-to-back conference title appearances - winning one - and back-to-back College Football Playoff semi-final runs.
As a result of that success, Sarkisian received a four-year extension from Texas that would keep in in Austin through the 2030 season, and increased his salary to $10.8 million per season - making him the fifth highest-paid coach in the country.
Sarkisian Is Locked In With The Longhorns
He was also clear after he signed that extension that, if it was up to him, he would be in Austin for the long haul.
"I said it when I came here three years ago, this is a dream job for me. It's a destination job, and I'm fired up every day to be the head coach at The University of Texas," Sarkisian said in February. "We're thrilled with what we've been able to accomplish and proud of the culture we've built and the way our players have grown — on and off the field. But we're just getting started."
"I've said it all along, we've been building this program for long-term success. We're here to chase greatness, win championships, and be one of the best in the nation year in and year out. And we're so lucky to have an awesome group of players, a great staff, an unbelievably supportive administration, and the power of Longhorn Nation behind us to help us do that. I can't thank CDC, President Hartzell and Chairman Eltife enough for their commitment to our mission from day one, and I'm grateful for their continued support."
And despite the team's disappointing start to the 2025 season, it seems he intends to honor that promise.