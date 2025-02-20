Steve Sarkisian Makes Final Decision on Texas Longhorns Spring Game
The Texas Longhorns are coming off of a tremendously long season, in which they were taken to the brink mentally and physically over 16 games, throwing the idea of a spring football game just a couple of months later into question.
On Thursday during an appearance on Up and Adams, Sarkisian answered those questions, confirming that the Longhorns will not be holding a spring football game.
“No, we’re not going to have a spring game,” Sarkisian said. “A couple of reasons why. Over the last two years, we’ve played 30 games. That’s a lot for college football. Fourteen two years ago, 16 this year. I just mentioned, we’ve had 25 guys get invited to the NFL Combine the last two years, so we have a lot of young players on our roster. We have 21 mid-year high school kids that just showed up."
So what will the Longhorns do instead? Obviously they will still go through spring practice, as those reps will be critical for the young players to get integrated into the fold.
However, according to Sarkisian, Texas will now be taking a more 'NFL-like' approach, with an OTA-style camp.
“Our approach is going to be a little more NFL-driven, kind of more of an OTA style early on as we grow into more of the scrimmage formats in the second half of spring ball. I just don’t know (if) rolling the ball out and playing the game when we only get 15 practices is the best for us to maximize the opportunities that we get. It’s going to be a little bit of a different approach, but I think college football is changing right now. We need to do a great job as coaches of adapting to college football. That’s what we’re trying to do, and I think that’s going to be good for our team.”
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Does Fun Challenge in Viral Video
MORE: Texas Longhorns Ex Coach Mack Brown 'Proud' of North Carolina Following Firing
MORE: Texas Longhorns Finalists for Former Four-Star Alabama Commit
MORE: Texas Longhorns Star Freshman Gets Massive Recognition
MORE: Tashard Choice Officially Says Goodbye to Texas Longhorns in Heartfelt Post