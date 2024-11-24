Quinn Ewers Injury: MRI Results Revealed, Per Report
AUSTIN -- Quinn Ewers was honored at DKR Saturday in what was likely his final home game in Austin barring the Texas Longhorns hosting a first-round College Football Playoff game.
No. 3 Texas took down the Kentucky Wildcats for a 31-14 win but Ewers picked up an ankle injury in the first half after getting rolled up on from what he called a "hip-drop tackle." Ewers appeared hobbled but didn't miss a snap for the entire game despite going into the medical tent during a defensive series.
He said after the game that his ankle is a bit "tender."
"It's just a little tender," Ewers said. "Just got to do as much treatment as I can. We were around the 50-yard line, and I stepped up and kind of took off running a little bit, and then kind of got hip-drop tackled, and I think he kind of just rolled up on it a little bit. But it's football and stuff like that happens."
According to reports from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods, Ewers underwent an MRI on his ankle Sunday. The results revealed that he's dealing with a "mild ankle sprain," something that's reportedly not expected to prevent him from playing against the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday.
Ewers finished the game 20 of 31 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He found tight end Gunnar Helm for a pair of first-half scores while also connecting with Matthew Golden seven times for 86 yards. Ewers was also stripped in the third quarter, which led to a 25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown for Kentucky.
Texas and Texas A&M will kick off from College Station on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
